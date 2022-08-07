NATO | Up to a hundred officers are needed from Finland for NATO missions – it is still unclear whether regular personnel can be obliged to go to war abroad

Finland must send the best soldiers to NATO, says Ville Viita, president of the Officers’ Association.

Finland NATO membership causes personnel arrangements in the Defense Forces, the scope of which is currently being clarified.

According to the General Staff, the number and duration of assignments abroad are increasing, which places new demands on competence, language skills, and the relatives of those leaving for NATO assignments.

Personnel manager of the Defense Forces Rami Saari says that the new tasks in the structures and national offices of the military alliance NATO are additional tasks compared to the current structure.

“The coordination process with NATO has started and an understanding of the required number and quality of personnel will emerge as the process progresses. However, there will probably be an additional need,” says Major General Saari.

“The tasks will be filled step by step over the course of several years.”

Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces Major General Rami Saari. In the photo, he still has the brigadier general’s collar plates.

With the defense forces there are now about thirty people in various NATO missions, offices and organizations. In addition, there are people in NATO-led crisis management operations.

The effect of joining NATO on the personnel of the Defense Forces is a delicate subject. Negotiations with personnel organizations are still ahead.

The sensitivity of the subject is indicated by the fact that the General Staff exceptionally wanted HS’s questions in advance, and Saari, the personnel manager of the Defense Forces, answered them by e-mail.

The defense forces may not even know yet what NATO expects from Finland. It may be that even NATO has not thought about it very carefully yet.

In the defense forces an update of the personnel strategy is currently being prepared, which will be completed during this year. It is done together with personnel organizations. There are also reservist and national defense organizations.

According to Saari, the renewed personnel strategy evaluates all factors affecting the personnel system until the 2030s.

“In terms of timing, the clarification of NATO’s additional obligations fits very well in this connection.”

The review includes the structure of the entire personnel system, the strengths of the cadet courses, possible obligation to international assignments, the development of education and skills, the task structure, the principles of recruitment, and the terms of employment.

In July, the Vigilant Fox exercise organized in Niinisalo was attended by Finnish standby soldiers and international units from the United States and Britain. Pictured is an M2 Bradley carriage.

Has been presented estimates that 100–200 people would be needed for NATO missions, of which 70–80 percent would be general staff officers.

Saari admits that the overall need in NATO’s command structure can be of this order of magnitude.

The number is particularly interesting for general staff officers, as they are trained for the highest duties under normal and exceptional circumstances.

The General Staff Officer Course is an advanced qualification for officers, and the course currently lasts two years. A new course starts every two years. For example, the strength of the course that started last fall is 86.

Thus, general staff officers are not produced from an assembly line, and NATO missions practically require at least one full course’s worth of officers.

One the big question is, will regular personnel be obliged to go abroad to war if NATO as an alliance asks for help? Or do we ask for volunteers like today in crisis management tasks?

What is the degree of obligation?

Major General Saari’s answer to the question is cautious.

“The arrangements required by the obligations set by NATO will only become clear as the membership process progresses, but it is possible that the legislation related to the obligation will also be reviewed. These matters are not within the competence of the defense administration, but possible changes are prepared in accordance with the normal legislative order.”

Defense forces the number of personnel at the end of last year was 12,610. Of these, there were almost 4,300 civilians.

The rest were soldiers such as officers, non-commissioned officers, college officers, special officers and contract soldiers. The largest groups are the officers and non-commissioned officers, both of whom number about three thousand.

Saari points out that, according to the Government’s defense report, 500 additional tasks are planned for the Defense Forces, which will be filled in the next few years. The additional need caused by NATO membership will be considered separately.

The Defense Forces have already received the resources to hire temporary additional personnel for this year and next year.

“Retired personnel have been utilized here due to their good availability.”

The Helicopter Battalion of Ut’s Jaeger Regiment trained with American and British helicopter crews in the summer. Pictured is a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

Officers’ Union chairman Ville Viita says that the officer shortage is now about 300 and on top of that will be the new NATO missions, which are more than 100.

“This has to be taken very seriously, because you can’t get a group from a vertical forest, it takes a long time.”

Viita emphasizes the importance of long-term preparation. The officers’ union would like, for example, to increase the strength of the cadet courses by 20–30 students.

Viita says that the defense administration failed to prepare for the personnel shortage because no one believed that NATO membership would be resolved so quickly.

“This will be the number one thing for us. We should send the best to NATO and then see how the remaining gaps at home are fixed,” he says.

“Soldiers who have already retired should not be assigned to NATO missions, because they need to get know-how to Finland from there.”

I argue at the end of August, negotiations will begin on the conditions under which the NATO missions will be launched.

“After all, NATO has tasks at different levels. Yes, there are good tasks, but there are also worse tasks. Finland must also provide them with manpower.”

Viita points out that very little has been said in Finland, for example, about Finland’s role in NATO’s rapid response forces.

“That discussion has not yet been opened, what we will put there and how those forces will be formed, which will then be used for the hard task.”

In July, the soldiers of the United States Army got to know the pioneering activities of the Pori brigade.

NCO union chairman Jyrki Surkka reminds that NATO membership also affects non-commissioned officers.

“At the moment, the situation is unclear. We haven’t gotten a very clear picture of the General Staff yet, what will come from there.”

Surkka estimates that there will be a few dozen new NATO assignments for non-commissioned officers at most.

“Probably, the increase in internationality will affect the fact that international dimensions are taken into account even more in domestic education and also the opportunities to study abroad,” he says.

Surkka does not consider the changes for non-commissioned officers to be dramatic.

“However, there are many questions here that must be discussed.”

NATO missions have aroused interest among reservists as well. One subject of speculation is whether a reservist is fit for a NATO mission.

Raimo Saari, personnel manager of the Defense Forces, assures that “the number of people to be placed in different organizations and their educational background will be examined without prejudice”.

The use of reservists will be considered more broadly in connection with the update of the personnel strategy.

Executive Director of the Finnish Reserve Officers Association Janne Kosonen believes that there are also positions in NATO for Finnish reserve officers.

“We have had two issues in active discussion. There have been very preliminary discussions about them with the personnel of the Defense Forces,” he says.

“The second is that we believe and hope that NATO membership will also open up new training opportunities for Finnish reservists.”

Another is the use of reserve officers in NATO missions.

“We believe that Finnish reserve officers have sufficient military training for many tasks and civilian life training on top of that.”