NATO | United States: Finland and Sweden’s “dance steps” to NATO are not our main concern

The White House emphasized the realization of the membership of both countries instead of a common timetable.

United States focuses more on getting Finland and Sweden both NATO members, than on achieving membership at the same time, said the representative of the White House John Kirby at a press conference on Thursday, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Finland and Sweden will be great NATO allies,” said Kirby, who serves as communications manager for the Presidential Security Council.

“Regarding your second question about the choreography, it is important for us that both nations become NATO allies. It requires dance steps [Texas two-step] … that is not our main concern.”

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO member countries that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden. Turkey sees Sweden as a particular problem, which it accuses of fraternizing with Kurdish entities it considers terrorists, not so much Finland.

