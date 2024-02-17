After recent statements by Donald Trump, who threatened, if he returned to the White House, to no longer guarantee the protection of NATO countries against Russia, the alliance seems weakened. But relations between the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – created in 1949 – are not suffering their first crisis.

Former US President Donald Trump has once again shaken international relations by questioning the principle of solidarity that governs NATO. On February 11, during a campaign event in South Carolina, the man, who is seeking a second term as “commander in chief,” once again criticized the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for not financing the institution sufficiently and suggested that it might not protect an ally in the event of a Russian attack if it did not keep its accounts up to date with the alliance.

These shocking comments sparked concern in Europe. Since its creation in 1949, after the Second World War, NATO has not gone through its first crisis and its relationship with the United States has often been tumultuous.

As pointed out Jenny Raflik, professor of contemporary history at the University of Nantes, it was not on the other side of the Atlantic where the idea of ​​this alliance was born. “It was, first of all, a desire of the French and the British because they feared that the United States would move away from Europe. The Americans had brought their troops home, while the Russians had not demobilized. There was a real fear of a attack by Russia,” describes this specialist in international relations.

“At that time, the Americans did not want to set foot in Europe again for a long time. In today's context, it is interesting to see that they were already asking the Europeans to really commit to their own defense.”

Finally, despite these reluctance, the explosion in September 1949 of the first Soviet atomic bomb and the outbreak of the Korean War accelerated the establishment of NATO's integrated military structure. In the context of the early Cold War, NATO's role was then – in the words of its first Secretary General, Lord Ismay – to “keep the Russians out, the Americans in and the Germans out.”

“The backbone of NATO”

The United States is little by little taking the leading role in this alliance. “They become the backbone of NATO because Europe lacks them, especially in terms of financial, material and industrial resources,” explains Raflik.

Very quickly, the alliance experienced moments of tension. In the midst of the Indochina War, France asked its allies to finance its military effort through NATO. “The Americans give weapons, but they want the right to control their use. That is why the French feel offended by American interference in their military affairs,” says the historian. “These are misunderstandings that we constantly encounter between Americans and Europeans. The Americans pay and expect to have a determining influence on the development of military strategy.”

After the Cold War

With the fall of the Soviet Union, NATO lost its natural adversary, but its existence was not questioned. “The idea of ​​seeing the alliance disappear did not last long. Keeping the Americans on the European continent was seen as something reassuring. The Soviet threat had disappeared, but the Russian threat was still strong in the minds of many countries,” analyzes Raflik. “There is still a gradual withdrawal of Americans on European soil with the closure of military bases. Europe is no longer really at the center of American geopolitical concerns, as it might have been at the beginning of the Cold War.”

Paradoxically, it was after the end of the confrontation between the Western and Eastern blocs that NATO undertook its first military operations. In 1999 it bombed Yugoslavia during the Kosovo war. “We had to wait until the end of the Cold War for NATO to act. It was a first test to judge its military potential and the ability of the allies to act together,” underlines Jenny Raflik.

Two years later, the world entered a new era with the September 11 attacks on American soil. For the first time in its history, NATO invokes Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which states that all members of the alliance must come to the aid of an attacked member.

NATO then carried out its first anti-terrorist operations, especially in the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean, but the United States' large-scale military operations took place outside the framework of the organization, as Jenny Raflik recalls: “The alliance ultimately “Ultimately, it is only used marginally. The Americans prefer that the mechanism of an international coalition under their leadership and under a UN mandate have a little more room for maneuver.”

An “obsolete” organization

Since the early 2010s, the organization has faced new tensions. The threats are different and the priorities are not necessarily the same among allies. According to the historian, “NATO was divided between those who were obsessed with the Russians and those who were obsessed with terrorism. Each defended their interests and lived in their own geopolitical reality, which weakened the alliance.

In 2017, even before his election to the Presidency of the United States, Donald Trump attacked the organization, considering it obsolete “because it did not deal with terrorism”, while reproaching its member states for not paying their share of the common money. Two years later, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the point by judging that NATO was in a state of “brain death.”

But since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the bloc appears resurrected. The original enemy, upon returning, offered renewed interest. “There is nothing stronger for an alliance than looking in the same direction and towards the same threat. There is a return to the essence of NATO with this gaze once again directed towards the East,” summarizes Jenny Raflik. But this strengthening has been undermined by Donald Trump's recent strong statements. As in 2017, the Republican candidate caused problems by claiming that few countries paid what they owed. “The danger for the alliance is that it exposes its weaknesses in broad daylight. It damages its credibility. It is a blessing for the Russians who see the West tearing each other apart.”

The historian, however, minimizes the meaning of these words. She remembers that seven years ago, Donald Trump retracted his comments. Once elected, he stated that NATO was no longer obsolete and was a “bulwark for international peace.” For Jenny Raflik, even if the businessman returns to the Oval Office, the existence of the alliance will not be questioned: “There are safeguards, especially in the American Congress. The United States is a democracy. Donald Trump will not do what he wants. “Also, NATO opened a new headquarters a few years ago that cost millions of dollars. This doesn't mean closing the door tomorrow. It might evolve, but it won't disappear.”