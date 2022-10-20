NATO | Ukraine’s success in the war secured Finland’s path to NATO, says Risto EJ Penttilä

The new book by Risto EJ Penttilä and Jyrki Karvinen returns to the beginning of the NATO spring and President Niinistö’s visit to Washington. There was a threat that membership would not materialize while the war lasted, Penttilä estimates.

If If Ukraine had not succeeded in stopping the Russian attack, it would have been very difficult for Finland to redeem the NATO option.

This is one of the conclusions of an expert in international politics, a doctor of philosophy Risto EJ Penttilän and editor Jyrki Karvinen in his recent book Pitkä tie to NATO (Otava, 2022). The book will be published on Friday.

Penttilä’s assessment is that Ukraine’s success played a significant role in changing thinking in the United States, where in the spring there was fear of an expansion of the war.

“Ukraine’s heroic defense was important for Finland, and not only for Finland, but for Sweden and the whole of Europe,” says Penttilä in an interview with HS.

His interpretation is that in the early spring weeks there was a threat that Finland’s membership would not have been realized at that time due to the spirit prevailing in the United States.

“Yes, there was a threat that the membership would not materialize while the war lasted. And if membership doesn’t happen when we need it, then what would it have mattered. In my opinion, that was the threat.”

Penttilä is a long-time supporter of NATO. He has worked in politics as a representative of the former Young Finns party and has led the business life side, for example the Central Chamber of Commerce and the Business Life delegation.

Nowadays, he works as the CEO of the consulting agency Nordic West Office.

During the NATO spring, Penttilä got attention as a kind of “oracle” after succeeding in predicting Finland’s NATO path relatively accurately already in early December 2021 in Yleisradio’s A-talk.

Read more: Risto EJ Penttilä made a startlingly accurate prediction before Christmas – Now comes a new prediction, which is only four words

During the spring, Penttilä followed Finland’s NATO process closely in the United States as well.

Fresh the book now describes, based on his own experience, the early spring, when Finland’s NATO process was still at a very sensitive stage.

The president gets the main attention Sauli Niinistön visit of the President of the United States Joe Biden at the beginning of March shortly after the start of the Russian invasion.

After the meeting, to the public was told, that Finland and the United States are intensifying their security and defense cooperation and that we will start in a “processual manner.” NATO’s open door policy continues, and the United States considers it important.

However, the message about Finland’s application to NATO was not yet clear.

Penttilä writes that after the meeting he received a call from the inner circle. It came from a “reliable source,” he says.

“‘No god now!’ according to the insider who called me, it was a message from the US foreign policy leadership to Finland and Sweden about their NATO membership,” Penttilä describes the phone call he received in the book.

How far the message was exactly like this is difficult to confirm.

Penttilä in any case, believes that key foreign and security policy experts wanted to convey at that time that it would not be worthwhile to brag about NATO membership too much in public, because the road could be long and rocky.

“It seemed like they wanted to hit the brakes,” Penttilä writes.

He now says that he interpreted at that time – also based on his broader discussions – that the progress of membership could have been difficult due to the attitude of the United States, at least while the war lasted.

“It seemed that now that the situation is on, not now. We’ll see when the situation has calmed down. Then it calmed down faster than expected.”

In the book Penttilä and Karvinen go through Finland’s NATO path from a period much longer than last spring: Always from the end of the YYA era. The conclusion is that Finland would have had four previous good opportunities to apply to NATO.

Although Penttila’s previous line of politics receives criticism to some extent, he considers the arguments of each period to be partly understandable.

The final sprint to NATO has been the greatest achievement for both the foreign policy leadership and the people of Finland.

Of course, the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary are still missing. What would Penttilä, known for his oracle gifts, guess about them?

“I’ve retired from being an oracle,” he says with a laugh.

Penttilä believes that the role of the United States in the matter is decisive. For example, the F-16 fighter jets pursued by Turkey may be one important factor.

“I don’t know what will happen. But my assessment is that we will still be hanging on a loose log here for a while,” says Penttilä.

Have you received calls saying that it’s not worth it yet?

Penttilä laughs. Is not.

“My interpretation was that it was a serious place then and that’s why they called.”

We’ll see in the book in short also to the future. According to Penttilä, Finland will move to the fourth republic after joining NATO.

He expects, among other things, that the power of the president will be strengthened in relation to the prime minister. This happens because without a constitutional amendment, the president represents Finland in NATO contexts. In addition, foreign and security policy will probably be featured a lot in the near future anyway.

The public has already speculated about a fight between the president and the prime minister over power rights and representation in NATO. So legal scholars than President Niinistök too have also assessed that, in light of the constitution, the president represents Finland in NATO.

Read more: Constitutional experts: At NATO summits, the plate would be covered for the president

Read more: When there is war in Europe, President Sauli Niinistö’s phone beeps all night long – Now Niinistö tells who represents Finland in NATO and who is trying to silence him

Penttilä believes that a discussion on power rights may be ahead, but not immediately.

The shaping of the balance between the president and the prime minister will now be monitored during the next president’s first term. If necessary, a working group will be established to consider whether there is a need for changes and the changes would be made later, he estimated.

What about the role In NATO, Suomen Penttilä will and should be “a central actor of the new Kalmar Union.”

The Kalmar Union was formed by the kingdoms of Denmark, Norway and Sweden from the end of the 14th century to the beginning of the 16th century.

He recalls that when Finland joined the EU, the message from the old member states was that a Nordic bloc should not be formed within the Union. Now the message regarding NATO is the same: a Nordic bloc should not be formed within NATO.

“I say that now it is necessary to form it,” says Penttilä.

In practice, he envisioned a merger of the Nordic countries and Estonia within both NATO and the EU, i.e. the new Kalmar Union.

It would coordinate its positions on important issues through regular meetings, but without very formal structures.

Declaring such a block is not really worth it, Penttilä estimates. First of all, we should talk publicly about NATO and the EU as a whole, as the decision-makers have now clearly done.

Read more: The prime ministers of the Nordic countries spoke about NATO cooperation in Oslo – Marin: there is no plan for a Nordic bloc within the alliance

In practice, close cooperation with neighbors would still be very important, according to Penttilä.

He estimates that after Brexit there will be a vacancy in the EU for a close ally of the United States.

“That is what Finland and the new Nordic region should aim for. Finland’s geopolitical position as Russia’s neighbor guarantees NATO’s interest in Finland and the Nordic region. The new Kalmar Union is also supported by green geopolitics. We have the resources, know-how and technology needed for the green transition.”