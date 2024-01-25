NATO | Turkish President Erdoğan has accepted Sweden's NATO membership

The Turkish parliament approved Sweden's membership on Tuesday.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. The matter is clear from the Turkish official published on Thursday from the magazine.

The Turkish parliament ratified Sweden's NATO membership on Tuesday. The decision still needed Erdoğan's signature to become law.

Now Turkey still has to deliver the ratification documents to Washington, where they will be deposited with the US State Department.

After Turkey's approval, Sweden's membership no longer requires Hungary's approval. Hungary once promised that it would not be the last country to ratify.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson said the message service in X that he welcomes Erdoğan's decision.

“With this, we have reached an important milestone on Sweden's path to NATO membership.”

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán said on Wednesday that The Hungarian government supports Sweden's NATO membership. Orbán urged the country's parliament to hold a vote on the matter and complete the ratification soon.

Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Köver however said to the Hungarian For the Index news site on Thursday, that the country is in no particular hurry to ratify Sweden's NATO membership.

Orbán has been invited by the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson To Budapest to discuss, among other things, “future cooperation in the framework of security and defense as allies and partners”. Kristersson has said that he agrees to Orbán's invitation, but has said that Sweden will not negotiate on its NATO membership.

Swedish and Finland applied to become members of the military alliance NATO at the same time in May 2022. Shortly after this, Turkey crossed paths and said that it had a negative attitude towards the countries' membership, among other things, because it considered them to be protecting Kurdish terrorists.

Turkey continued its delay regarding Finland until last spring, until it accepted Finland's membership at the turn of March–April. For Sweden, the braking lasted longer.

Turkey was believed to use Sweden's membership as a pawn, among other things, to get F-16 fighter jets from the United States. On Wednesday, the President of the United States Joe Biden indeed wrote to Congress and told about plans to make fighter jet deals with Turkey.