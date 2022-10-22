NATO | Turkish media: Finnish delegation travels to Turkey to discuss terrorism

According to news agency Anadolu, the parties are to discuss the return of members of the Gülen and PKK organizations suspected of terrorist acts to Turkey.

Finland a delegation from the Ministry of Justice is leaving for Turkey next Tuesday, October 25, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.

According to Anadolu, the parties are to discuss the return to Turkey of members of the Kurdish organization PKK and the Gülen movement suspected of terrorist acts.

The European Union and Finland consider the PKK a terrorist organization, but not the Gülen movement.

According to Anadolu, Turkish representatives intend to repeat their request to the Finnish delegation to return suspected terrorists to Turkey. In addition, Turkish representatives are supposed to present “evidence” of terrorist acts.

TurkeyFinland and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding in connection with the summit of the military alliance NATO in June, with which Finland and Sweden promised, among other things, to intensify the fight against terrorism with Turkey.

The two countries also promised to quickly and thoroughly deal with Turkey’s pending deportation and extradition requests for terrorist suspects.

Turkey, on the other hand, agreed that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships would proceed. However, Turkey has not yet ratified the countries’ NATO memberships.

HS has not reached representatives of the Ministry of Justice to comment on Anadolu’s information.