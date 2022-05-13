NATO | Turkish expert: Erdoğan seeks to benefit from Finnish and Swedish NATO applications in an effort to launch “evening milking”

Researcher Toni Alaranta does not believe that Turkey would actually try to cram Finland’s NATO membership. Rather, it is an attempt to benefit as much as possible from the situation.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan On Friday, he took a firm stand on the NATO dreams of Finland and Sweden, stating that it is not possible for him to have a positive attitude towards the countries’ possible NATO membership.

“We do not have a positive position. The Scandinavian countries are like inns for terrorist organizations,” Erdoğan told reporters on Friday.

According to Erdoğan, Turkey’s previous leaders “made a mistake” in accepting Greece’s NATO membership in 1952.

“We, as Turkey, do not want to make another mistake in this matter.”

Toni Alaranta, Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Foreign Policy.

Foreign Policy Institute Turkey expert, senior researcher Toni Alaranta was not surprised that Erdoğan was trying to confuse Finland’s and Sweden’s efforts to join NATO.

The straightforwardness of the statements was still a bit of a surprise, as he said Turkey had recently sought to ease its relationship with the West a bit.

“Otherwise familiar with Erdoğan,” Alaranta says.

According to him, the statement is about both the desire to show in domestic and foreign policy and the attempt to launch an “evening milking” in the context of the NATO and Swedish NATO membership talks.

“I think Erdoğan is likely to interpret the situation so that he is now able to demand reciprocal services here against the admission of new NATO countries. And that demand is addressed not only to Finland and Sweden, but also to the large NATO members: the United States, France and Germany, ”Alaranta estimates.

He does not believe that Turkey would actually seek to halt Finland’s NATO membership. Rather, it is an attempt to make the most of the situation.

“There is also a small danger of a real crofting, because Erdoğan seems to think that the membership of Finland and Sweden would escalate relations between the West and Russia,” Alaranta adds.

In its foreign policy, Turkey has also sought to rebalance Ukraine during the war so as not to upset Russia or the EU too much.

Read more: Would Finland’s path to NATO be a hotbed? One of the strongest countries in the military alliance may stand in the way of membership

For his part According to Alaranta, Erdoğan is also trying to take advantage of the situation in the country’s tense domestic political debate.

“Yes, there is definitely a show of strength for the home audience. That he can tell the West what he wants, ”Alaranta describes.

“Erdoğan has a year to go to the polls, inflation is soaring to 70 per cent, the purchasing power of the common people has collapsed and the opposition has strengthened,” Alaranta lists Turkey’s domestic policy challenges.

According to him, Erdoğan now has a good opportunity to use the opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for NATO membership to prop up his own support among his nationalist and anti-Western supporters.

On Friday in his statement, Erdoğan spoke of the Scandinavian countries as “inns for terrorist organizations”. At the same time, he accused the Scandinavian countries of “protecting” Kurdish soldiers.

“They are even MPs in some countries. It is not possible for us to support,” Erdoğan said.

By this, Erdoğan possibly refers at least to Sweden, which has six Kurdish representatives in parliament.

According to Alaranta, this is the background to the Turkish conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, and probably also the Turkish dissident. Fethullah Gülenin with the Gülen movement formed around it.

“There is regular talk in the Turkish press that Sweden in particular, but also Finland, is lenient with the PKK and allows it to operate within its own countries,” Alaranta says.

According to the Finnish Kurdish Association, more than 15,000 Kurds live in Finland. In Sweden, the number is a multiple, estimated at more than 100,000. The Swedish parliament also has six representatives from Kurdish backgrounds.

According to Alaranta, in these comments, Erdoğan will probably bundle Finland and Sweden together, but in reality the message is hardly aimed even at Sweden.

“Finland and Sweden are such small gamblers on a Turkish scale that saying or doing them is not really a big deal for Turkey. Yes, the target is actually the western countries as a whole, ”says Alaranta.

Alaranta recalls that there have been signs of such a turnaround in the air for a long time.

For example, last weekend a critical debate began in the Turkish press about Finland’s and Sweden’s possible NATO membership, with a suggestion that Turkey should trade in membership negotiations to the benefit of itself.

In April, after a telephone conversation between President Sauli Niinistö and Turkey’s Erdoğan, the Turkish presidential office tweeted that Erdoğan had raised expectations that barriers to the export of munitions between Finland and Turkey would be lifted.

Read more: Turkey demands removal of barriers related to munitions exports – Haavisto says Finland is not trading with NATO membership

Diplomatic sources have also warned the HS that Turkey could use Finland’s NATO membership negotiations as a percussion weapon in both domestic and foreign policy to strengthen its own goals.

“Turkey always makes such decisions based on its own interests,” one diplomatic source said stated in March to HS.