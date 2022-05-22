NATO | Turkey’s “evening milking” led veteran diplomat to recall Spain’s use of Finland’s EU membership aspirations in 1994

The fishing dispute between Spain and Britain was once the postponement of Finland’s accession to the EU. “We were then an intermediary for Spain, now Finland and Sweden are intermediaries for Turkey,” says diplomat Jan Store.

Turkey “Evening milking” is already the second week of hot topics in the news stream. Turkey brought new demands to the negotiating table at the last minute, apparently with the intention of benefiting from Finland’s and Sweden’s efforts to join NATO.

Veteran diplomat Jan Store remember, however, that Turkey is not the first country to seek to use Finland’s accession aspirations to advance its own interests.

“Familiar pattern. When Finland, Sweden and Austria were joining the EU, the same game was seen, ”the now retired Store wrote on Facebook.

The thing now came to me’s mind because of today’s similarities in events.

“Turkey puts sticks in the cart for Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accessions. I just remember what happened then on a slightly smaller scale in 1994, ”Store says over the phone.

Store worked at the Finnish Mission to the EU in Brussels on several occasions in the 1990s and 2000s. He was also involved in monitoring Finland’s EU membership negotiations.

The Store says that EU member states took turns ratifying well in advance of the turn of the year 1994-1995. Ratifications had to be completed in 1994 in order to prevent accession to the European Union from the beginning of 1995.

However, Spain delayed and left its ratification until the very last minute.

Of the year the last meetings were a meeting of the fisheries council a couple of days before christmas.

“Spain soon took the meeting hostage by demanding that something be dealt with in a form acceptable to it,” Store says.

This “thing” was a dispute between Spain and Britain over equal fishing rights in Irish-British waters. The area was called the “Irish box,” which had been closed to Spaniards. Spain threatened to delay EU enlargement if the dispute did not reach a satisfactory conclusion.

“Such an action would have very difficult consequences for both the Union and the applicant countries,” Helsingin Sanomat wrote of the controversy in 1994.

According to the store, the other member states would not have wanted to agree to Spain’s demands, as they considered that Spain “was on a small evening milking”.

The dispute was finally settled. HS wrote December 23, 1994 that “the EU settled a fishing dispute – the last obstacle to Finland’s membership was removed”.

Conflict According to Store, it left no trace of relations between Finland and Spain. Once the fishing issue that had rubbed off Spain had been resolved, they were schooled together as friends.

The Spanish minister said that the dispute did not concern the candidate countries, but that it was an internal EU problem that Spain expected flexibility from other member states.

Similarities to the events of almost thirty years ago can be found today.

“My interpretation of the situation caused by Turkey is that Turkey has issues that it wants to resolve within NATO with other member states. Just as we were then an intermediary for Spain, now Finland and Sweden are intermediaries for Turkey, ”Store summarizes.

He believes that this dispute will also be resolved primarily within NATO.

Diplomat wants to add “a little folklore” at the end of the story.

When they finally managed to raise a cup of friendship in honor of the settlement of the fishing dispute, the schoolers developed their own version of the drink, which was appropriately named “Irish box”.

What this drink version was like, the Store no longer remembers.

“It was complicated. As well as these fishing issues. ”

