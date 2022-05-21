NATO | Turkey’s Erdoğan is expected to talk to Finland today

The Office of the President of the Republic did not comment on whether Niinistö intends to speak with Erdogan.

I cross-rolled President of Turkey in front of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that he will talk to Finland on Saturday. The Turkish Dünya reported on Friday.

Erdoğan said Turkey was still of the opinion that countries accused by Turkey of supporting terrorist organizations should not be admitted to NATO as a security organization.

In his comments, Erdoğan suggested that accepting the membership of Finland and Sweden would be an indirect grant of membership to a terrorist organization. Mr Erdoğan said that he had set out Turkey’s position clearly and unequivocally.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson spoke on the NATO application of Finland and Sweden with Turkish President Erdoğan on Friday night.

According to Downing Street, Johnson had highlighted the threat posed by Russia to its European neighbors in the debate and stressed that Finland and Sweden would be a valuable addition to NATO’s alliance.

In the story Erdoğan does not mention with whom he is to talk. The Office of the President of the Republic did not comment. According to it, the practice is to inform the President’s calls afterwards.

President Sauli Niinistö said on Thursday that it was ready to take part in finding a solution to the dispute over membership of Finland and Sweden with Turkey.

“I’m attending too. I can’t say exactly where or when, but after [Turkin vaatimukset] has been carefully clarified, I believe that higher-level communication is also necessary, ”Niinistö said during his visit to Washington on Thursday.

Turkey has drawn up a long list of requirements for Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO. The list includes lifting the arms embargo and returning terrorist suspects to Turkey. The content of the demands has varied in recent days in Erdoğan’s speeches as well as in the Turkish state media.

Turkey began stalling the processing of Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for NATO membership on Wednesday, after Finland and Sweden submitted their membership applications together.