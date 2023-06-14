NATO | Turkey’s Erdoğan gives a cold ride to Sweden’s NATO hopes until Vilnius – Ankara’s discussions are “constructive” but the time window is narrowing

The representatives of Sweden, Turkey, Finland and NATO met in Ankara on Wednesday. According to Jukka Salovaara, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who represented Finland, the Turks were not ready to make any kind of promises.

Swedish hopes for NATO membership before the July NATO summit in Vilnius were dealt a blow on Wednesday when the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again blasted Sweden harshly in an interview he gave to the Turkish media.

Sweden must do its part in the fight against terrorism before the summit, if Turkey is expected to respond to Sweden’s NATO wishes, Erdoğan said, according to news agency Anadolu, after returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

“Sweden’s expectations do not mean that we will meet these expectations. In order to fulfill them, Sweden must first do its part,” he said.

Sweden and the NATO countries in general have hoped that Sweden would be accepted as a full member of NATO before the summit held in Vilnius in July.

Erdoğan among other things, he referred to his recent meeting in Ankara with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with and how at the same time “terrorists” demonstrated in Sweden.

At the demonstration in Stockholm, it was visible Kurdistan Workers’ Party flags. The PKK is classified as a terrorist in Turkey, the EU and the United States.

Erdoğan demanded stricter measures from the police force in Sweden so that the NATO road could be opened.

He referred to the meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland and said that the advisor leading the Turkish delegation Akif Çağatay Kılıç gives the following message there: “This is our president’s opinion, definitely don’t expect anything different in Vilnius.”

Erdoğan’s the comments came out at the same time as The representatives of Turkey, Sweden and Finland met in Ankara.

The meeting was about a similar official meeting, which has been organized since the three countries signed the so-called document of understanding last summer in connection with the NATO summit in Madrid.

In the meetings, it was examined how progress has been made in jointly agreed matters. In practice, it was about whether Turkey thinks Sweden is doing enough to fight terrorism. A NATO representative was also present.

Finland the State Secretary, acting as head of office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who led the delegation in Ankara Jukka Salovaara describes Wednesday’s discussions as constructive.

According to him, they could show how much progress Sweden has made in its own work to fulfill the memorandum of understanding.

Although Turkey already accepted Finland’s NATO membership, Finland is still involved in the meetings that were agreed to be permanent in Madrid.

According to Salovaara, the meeting did not give any clear signs about the timetable for NATO membership, but on the other hand, they were not expected at the official level, because it is a political decision.

“Perhaps there was an expectation in the air that we would now have received a positive message and some kind of perspective on how this will go in terms of schedule, but I don’t think it was worth waiting for here anyway,” says Salovaara.

“At this stage, the Turks were not ready to make promises, but on the other hand, this process is ongoing and there is still time.”

Erdoğan’s referring to the comments, Salovaara only states that the president did not yet know the contents of the official meeting when he made them.

Regarding the meeting in Vilnius, he states that membership is still possible, but the time window is narrowing.

“Yes, this schedule is in the hands of the Turks,” says Salovaara.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg also said at the briefing on Wednesday that the atmosphere in Wednesday’s discussions had been constructive and some progress had been made.

He referred to the information he received from his chancellor who participated in the discussions.

As for membership in Vilnius, Stoltenberg saw it as still possible.

“It is still possible. Of course, I can’t guarantee it, but it is possible that there will be an agreement before the summit and I will continue to work to make it happen.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said According to Anadoluthat Turkey and Hungary have agreed to inform each other of their steps regarding Sweden’s NATO membership.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member countries that have not yet accepted Sweden’s NATO membership.

Turkey has reprimanded Sweden for, in its opinion, Sweden’s approach to the fight against terrorism being too lenient.

Sweden itself considers that it has fulfilled the conditions agreed in Madrid at the latest, when its new terrorism law entered into force at the beginning of June. The law criminalizes, among other things, participation in the activities of a terrorist organization.

Turkey has expressed that it wants to see that changes also take place based on the law.

Last week A charge was brought in Sweden Regarding the financing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. Both Turkey, the EU and the United States classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Sweden also told recently giving up A man convicted of a drug crime who has said that he supports the PKK to Turkey.

The Turkish delegation at the tripartite meeting in Ankara was led by an adviser to the president Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

He said before the meeting in an interview with the television channel TRT World that Sweden is closer to membership than a year ago.

Turkey The NATO delay is still hardly related to what Sweden is doing alone. The major NATO countries, above all the United States, probably have influence in solving the question.

Turkey has hoped to buy F-16 fighter jets and the president from the United States Joe Biden clearly linked the trade and Sweden’s membership recently in public unlike what has been done before.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith reminded on Wednesday at a press conference that there have been concerns in the US Congress regarding trade: they wanted to see Sweden’s membership first and wanted to return to the F-16 issue after that.

“We, the United States, will continue to encourage both Turkey and Hungary to ratify all the necessary documents to guarantee that Sweden will become a full member of the alliance. And then we’ll continue from there with the next steps. Our focus is now on getting Sweden over the finish line,” he said.

of the United States president Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met on Tuesday in the United States. In their statement, Biden and Stoltenberg communicated their wish to get Sweden into NATO as soon as possible.