After the approval of the parliament, President Erdoğan has fifteen days to sign the law and return it to the parliament one more time.

Finland joining the military alliance NATO can seem like quite an obstacle course in the eyes of a citizen, and it is. Now that 29 out of 30 member countries have ratified the membership, patience is required to see the end of the process related to Turkey’s ratification. According to diplomatic sources, there are as many as thirteen stages.

The good news for those hoping for membership is that the process is really underway and at least half of the steps have been passed. Turkish parliamentary sources have told HS and other media that the plenary session of the parliament may discuss and vote in favor of the law governing the approval of Finland’s membership as early as this week or next Wednesday at the latest.

It is believed that the law will clearly pass, because it was unanimously approved by the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee last week. It was the seventh stage of the Finnish NATO marathon obstacle course in Turkey.

The first of the stages was when Turkey, like other NATO countries, signed the accession protocols concerning the membership of Finland and Sweden in Brussels in July of last year.

President Sauli Niinistö met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on March 17. At that time, Erdoğan announced that Turkey is ready to ratify Finland's NATO membership, but not Sweden's.

Turkey in terms of ratification, the most important and difficult stage was passed in mid-March, when the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the president who visited Ankara To Sauli Niinistö that they support the ratification of Finland’s application.

On March 17, Erdoğan sent the parliament a letter of recommendation in favor of ratifying Finland’s membership, and the parliament announced that it had received the letter on March 20. Erdoğan did not recommend accepting Sweden’s membership at this stage.

In the Turkish parliament, Finland’s membership issue spins like a ball in a pinball machine for a while, until it is expected to return in the form of a legal text and approved back to Erdoğan for his signature. The president has fifteen days to approve the law, after which the president returns the signed law to parliament – and the law is published in the official gazette.

After the approval of the parliament, the president theoretically still has the option to use his veto and not approve the law, if he had changed his mind. The parliament could override the president’s veto with a simple majority but at least 151 votes in the 600-member parliament.

Thirteen after this step, the ratification document is sent to the US capital, Washington, where it is deposited in the vaults of the US State Department.

The parliament of the accepting country number 29, i.e. Hungary, voted to ratify Finland’s membership on Monday of this week. Hungary’s instrument of ratification is deposited with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston (vihr) in Washington on Friday of this week.

For Finnish civil servants it has been unclear in what exact time frame Turkey’s process will progress from the final stretch to near the finish line and beyond. There have been attempts to see some kind of light from the NATO process in North Macedonia.

Ambassadors of Turkey and other NATO countries signed the Protocol of Accession of North Macedonia on 6 February 2019. Erdoğan sent the ratification to parliament on 9 May of the same year, and the parliament ratified North Macedonia’s membership on 11 July.

It took five days for parliament to return the law for the president’s signature, then eight days for Erdoğan to sign the law and return it to parliament. The law was published as officially approved on July 25, i.e. exactly two weeks after the parliament had approved it.

The US State Department received the instrument of ratification accepted by Turkey in December 2019. North Macedonia officially became the 30th member of NATO in March 2020.

Finland aims to become the 31st member country of the military alliance.