NATO | Turkey unexpectedly retaliates in NATO process – Domestic policy is deadlocked, says researcher

Turkey unexpectedly took a stand in the NATO process in Finland and Sweden. According to the researcher, Turkey wants the West to take its own security policy interests seriously, but it is really about its own deadlocked domestic policy.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan On Friday, Finland and Sweden blocked the NATO road sayingTurkey cannot accept the countries’ applications for membership.

Yesterday, the country’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu claimed At the informal NATO foreign ministers ‘meeting in Berlin, Finland and Sweden would openly support the PKK in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

What is rubbing Erdoğan so badly that Turkey is therefore ready to make a difference between Finland’s small NATO membership?

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute and expert in Turkey Toni Alaranta considers that this is a cycle of violence and a deadlocked internal political process in Turkey.

“Above all, it’s about the PKK,” says Alaranta.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is an organization whose original goal was to disarm the eastern parts of Turkey into its own Kurdish state. The demands have since been diluted to pursue self-government without its own state.

Turkey, the United States and the EU have declared the PKK a terrorist organization because of its armed activities. Its subsidiary YPG is operating in Syria as part of the SDF, which holds the north-east of the civil war.

The violent conflict between Turkey and the PKK has been going on for more than 30 years.

Kurdish Turkey is not a small minority: an estimated one-fifth of the country’s 84 million citizens are Kurds.

There are a total of about 36-45 million Kurds. The mountainous region of Kurdistan, mainly inhabited by the Kurds, is located on the border with Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Armenia.

Turkey’s official policy since the founding of the state in 1923 has been that all citizens are Turkish and there are no national minorities.

Indeed, the Kurds and other minorities have been subjected to a harsh policy of Turkishization: the Kurdish language, folklore and even names have been banned in Turkey for decades.

The PKK has emerged in response to this repressive policy, which is also at the heart of the conflict, Alaranta says.

There are also many Kurds living outside Kurdistan, due to refugees, changes in employment and forced relocations to integrate Kurds into mainstream culture.

“In Turkey, the official position and the general position, by the way, is that terrorist activity cannot be promoted [kurdien] Alaranta commented on the PKK’s activities.

In addition, the PKK has organizations lobbying the Kurdish diaspora abroad. Turkey is also hostile to them.

“Turkey has a broad definition of terrorism,” Alaranta says.

Alaranta points out that Turks with a Kurdish background are active in Turkish politics and have been president. According to him, there is no problem for individual Kurds “when one does not make politics with a Kurdish identity and is played according to the rules of the country”.

There is also the problem that Turkey is extending its own fight against the PKK to parliamentary parties. Opportunities to influence the position of a minority are therefore limited on all fronts.

It’s about however, it is not always even the PKK. The common enemy is a good domestic weapon.

“Whenever there is a stage that needs to fix its own lines, the Turkish political leadership can, if necessary, put gasoline on fire,” Alaranta says.

The peace process has not been seen for several years. According to Alaranta, it is completely at a dead end.

Erdoğanin the main pro-AKP party is the nationalist MHP, which was born out of the PKK’s threat and believes only in an armed solution.

A solution could perhaps be reached if a new administration were introduced in Turkey, Alaranta says. According to him, more moderate views have been put forward in the opposition.

“It is also good to remember that the PKK is also very controversial among the Kurds themselves,” Alaranta recalls.

Alarannan I think it is an interesting question whether there will be a problem that Finland will apply for membership closely together with Sweden. The criticisms made by Turkey have been interpreted to apply more to Sweden than to Finland.

“I read the situation so that, in the end, Turkey will sign Finland and Sweden [Nato-]applications, but it will be a kind of journey with a lot of communication and twists and turns, ”Alaranta sums up.