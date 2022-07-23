NATO | Turkey invited a representative of the Swedish embassy in Ankara to a meeting because of “terrorist propaganda”.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the meeting took place. According to it, the meeting was partly about the agreement between Finland, Sweden and Turkey.

Turkey the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the diplomat of the Swedish Embassy in Ankara to a meeting, sources of the Reuters news agency say. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the Swedish newspaper For Dagens Nyheterthat the meeting between the representatives of the Swedish Embassy in Ankara and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken place.

According to Reuters, the meeting discussed Turkey’s “strong reactions” to the Kurdish group’s protests in Stockholm, which Turkey calls “terrorist propaganda”.

Sweden’s foreign ministry refuses to comment on what Turkey says it considers “terrorist propaganda”.

The representatives of Sweden, Finland, Turkey and NATO gathered at the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28, 2022.

Swedish according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was partly about the agreement between Sweden, Finland and Turkey. In June, Finland and Sweden signed a “memorandum of understanding” with Turkey, according to which Turkey supported inviting Finland and Sweden to become NATO members at the Madrid summit. At the same time, Finland and Sweden committed, among other things, to give “their full support to Turkey in relation to its security concerns”.

“Sweden complies with the tripartite agreement concluded with Finland and Turkey and applies it in accordance with Swedish law,” the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied to Dagens Nyheter by email.

Turkey has slowed down the progress of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership application because, according to it, Finland and Sweden support terrorists.