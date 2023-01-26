NATO | Turkey: Finland and Sweden’s NATO negotiations “meaningless” – Niinistö flashed the discussion “man to man”

According to the Turkish foreign minister, there has been no discussion about handling Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships separately from each other. In Yle’s A-talk, Niinistö repeated Finland’s goal to become a member of the alliance together with Sweden.

Finland and Sweden’s NATO memberships have not been discussed separately, says the Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Çavuşoğlu also says that the joint NATO negotiations between Finland, Sweden and Turkey are “irrelevant” because of the demonstration in Stockholm. On Tuesday, Turkey canceled negotiations with Finland and Sweden on the ratification of the countries’ NATO membership for the time being.

Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson according to Sweden wants to continue NATO negotiations with Turkey despite the inflamed relations between the two countries.

President Sauli Niinistö said on Twitter on Thursday that he spoke with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership.

Niinistö also commented on his conversations with Stoltenberg in the evening In A-talk at Yle. He said that NATO is trying to get back into dialogue with Turkey.

According to Niinistö, Turkey’s NATO delay depends on the president About Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Niinistö does not see that there is in the background Vladimir Putin effect.

Niinistö said that he stayed away from the NATO discussion so as not to give the impression that Finland was “begging” for membership.

However, the president made it clear that before the NATO meeting in Vilnius in July, progress must be made in ratification.

“If there is no movement, then we need to have a serious man-to-man conversation.”

Niinistö also stated that Turkey’s tough rhetoric now seems to be aimed above all at Sweden. Finland’s goal is still to join NATO together with Sweden, Niinistö repeated.

Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership process is stuck for the time being, as Hungary and Turkey have not yet ratified their membership.

Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (center) said on Tuesdaythat it is in the interest of Finland, Sweden and NATO that the countries’ memberships are ratified at the same time.

Erdoğan said on Mondaythat Sweden cannot expect to receive Turkey’s support for joining NATO.

“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership,” Erdoğan said, according to Reuters.

At a demonstration in Stockholm on January 21, a Danish far-right politician who opposes Islam Rasmus Paludan burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy. Earlier, Kurdish activists hung a doll representing Erdoğan by its feet in front of the city hall in Stockholm.