NATO | Turkey cancels the visit of the Swedish Defense Minister

According to Turkey, the reason for the cancellation is the anti-Turkey demonstrations in Sweden.

Turkey cancels the Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson’s visit, the news agency AFP reports.

Jonson was due to visit Turkey next week. The reason for the cancellation is the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akari including the anti-Turkey demonstrations in Stockholm.

“At this point, the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on January 27 has lost its meaning and purpose, so we have canceled it,” Akari said.

Among other things, the journalist of the CNN Türk television channel Ahmet Melik Türkeşin according to Turkey has invited the Swedish ambassador to Turkey for an interview, because a Koran is allegedly planned to be burned at one of the demonstrations.

A Danish far-right politician is behind the demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden Rasmus Paludan.

On Saturday in the afternoon the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told the news agency Reuters about his hope that the Swedish authorities will prevent the demonstration from happening.

“Permission was given to this person [Paludanille] despite our warnings. This disgusting act will happen around 16:00 Turkish time, I hope the Swedish authorities will take the necessary steps before then and not let this happen.”

According to Çavuşoğlu, the demonstration in question does not fall within the scope of freedom of speech.

Turkey invited Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey for an interview last week as well. At that time, too, the reason for the interview was an expression of opinion, as the Swedish Kurdish group Rojavakommittéeerna had hanged the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a performing doll to hang in front of the Stockholm City Hall.

Jonson’s the visit would have been related to Turkey’s reluctance regarding Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO applications.

Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the United States earlier this week, and Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) told HS on Friday that the visit was significant in terms of the Nordic countries’ NATO applications.

“Certainly it has been indicated to Turkey that the US Congress has strong views on the expansion of NATO. I believe that the visit has been useful,” Haavisto said.