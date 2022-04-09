NATO | Tuomioja to HBL: Swedish Minister of Defense proposes Finnish-Swedish Defense League as an alternative to NATO membership

Erkki Tuomioja tells HBL that Finland will submit an application for NATO membership within a few weeks or months.

Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist has proposed a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance as an alternative to the countries’ NATO membership, says MP Erkki Tuomioja (sd) Hufvudstadsbladetille.

According to Tuomioja, Hultqvist has also discussed the proposal with the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center).

According to Tuomioja, the proposal emerged after the military alliance NATO became a strong alternative after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“At that time, there has also been interest in alternative ways of moving forward,” Tuomioja tells HBL.

Tuomioja says that the Finnish-Swedish Defense League should not be an eternal option, but could be a solution for a few years to come.

The MP hopes that Finland will consider the matter, but fears that the government has already made its decision on NATO membership.

Tuomioja tells HBL that he believes that Finland will submit an application for NATO membership within a few weeks or months. He hopes that Finland and Sweden will keep their decisions equal.