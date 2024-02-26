NATO | “Today we accept Sweden's NATO membership” – the Hungarian Parliament will vote in the evening

The vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership is scheduled to begin in the afternoon, when members of the Hungarian Parliament gather in the session hall in Budapest.

Hungarian the parliament started the spring session on Monday, February 26. The members of the parliament gathered in the session hall at around two o'clock in the afternoon Finnish time.

The session began with the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with speech. After this, the president must be approved Katalin Novák too resign, appoint a new president and vote on Sweden's NATO membership.

“Today we accept Sweden's NATO membership,” Orbán said in his speech as the parliament began its spring session after noon on Monday.

Orbán said in his speech that “Sweden in NATO strengthens Hungary's security”. He asked members of parliament to vote in favor of ratification.

About the vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, which has been delayed for a year and a half, is scheduled to begin in the early evening a little before 6:30 Finnish time.

Approval of the ratification requires a simple majority of the 199 members of the Parliament.

Leader of the parliamentary group of the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz Maté Kocsis confirmed in an update on Facebook on February 20 that Sweden's NATO membership is on the agenda on Monday and that the Fidesz group intends to support it.

If the parliament votes in favor of ratifying Sweden's NATO membership, the speaker has five days to send the motion to the president. The president, on the other hand, has five days to either sign the proposal, return it to parliament, or send it to the country's constitutional court.

President Novák announced that he would resign from his position in early February.

Novák announced his resignation after his and the former Minister of Justice Judit Vargan was revealed to have signed an amnesty that freed the man who covered up the abuse at the orphanage.

The ruling party Fidesz has named the head of Hungary's Constitutional Court as Novák's successor Tamás Sulyok.

The speaker of the parliament, who also represents the Fidesz party, is known to be critical of Sweden László Köver performs the tasks and powers of the President of the Republic until the new head of state takes office. Thus, Kövér would also be responsible for signing the proposal for Sweden's NATO membership.

Kövér last said January at the endthat the parliament is not in a hurry to consider the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership.

Kövér told the Hungarian online magazine Index.hu in the interviewthat the country cannot ignore how far “the Swedes – as well as the Finns – went in humiliating Hungary and denigrating the democratically elected government”.

Hungary has repeated over the past year and a half that the country would not be the last to ratify Sweden's application. It was the last one, however, when the Turkish parliament approved the ratification of Sweden's membership in a vote in January.

Before Sweden decided to apply for a military union, the country's prime minister Ulf Kristersson said that Sweden will not negotiate with Hungary. The Swedish government stated that there would be no need for negotiations, because Hungary, in turn, has stated that it will not be the last country to ratify membership.

Later, Kristersson also said that it is not appropriate for him to visit Hungary until the country has organized the vote.

However, on Friday, February 23, the Swedish Prime Minister visited Budapest. At that time, Hungary and Sweden agreed on the sale of four Gripen fighters and extended the support agreement for the previously leased fighters for ten years.

If Today, as expected, the Hungarian Parliament will vote in favor of Sweden's membership, the Parliament's declaration of ratification will only come into force when the President of the Republic has signed it and it has been published in the Hungarian Official Gazette.

Once the approvals of all member states have been delivered to Washington, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presents Sweden with an official invitation to join the union.

After the government has handed over Sweden's accession protocol to the United States, a ceremony will be held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels where the Swedish flag will be raised to the flag.

In the case of Finland, this took three days.

of SVT to interview the economic expert of the National Defense Research Institute Per Olsson Sweden has six years to adapt to NATO membership. In the future, for example, NATO would employ around 200–250 people in Sweden.

NATO membership would cost Sweden approximately 53.7 million euros per year.

Sweden must spend the two percent of the gross domestic product demanded by NATO on defense.

Even now, the country's defense budget of 119 billion kroner for 2024 corresponds to the required two percent of the gross domestic product according to NATO's calculation method.