NATO | Today, the Hungarian Parliament will vote on the ratification of Sweden's membership

Hungarian today the parliament is scheduled to vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. Hungary is the last NATO country that has not yet ratified Sweden's membership.

In advance, only one far-right party is expected to vote against the ratification.

Hungary remained the last ratifier after the NATO knot between Sweden and Turkey finally opened and Turkey ratified Sweden's membership in January.

Finland, which applied for NATO membership at the same time as Sweden in May 2022, has already been a NATO member for ten months. Turkey and Hungary delayed the ratification of Finland's membership the longest.

After the Hungarian Parliament's vote, the instrument of ratification still needs to be physically deposited with the US State Department, followed by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg can invite Sweden to join NATO. At best, the blue-and-yellow flag can be hoisted in front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels already at the end of this week.

The process may be complicated by the fact that the Hungarian Parliament is also scheduled to approve it today Katalin Novak too resign from the president's position and appoint a successor or deputy, whose signature is required by the decision to ratify Sweden's NATO membership.

Last week, Sweden and Hungary reached an agreement whereby Hungary will buy four Saab Gripen fighters from Sweden in addition to the current 14. The agreement on the matter was signed by the prime minister Viktor Orbán and the prime minister by Ulf Kristersson in connection with the meeting in Budapest on Friday. At the same time, the fighter support agreement was extended by ten years until 2036.