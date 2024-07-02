US Permanent Representative to NATO Smith: Alliance to Lead Coordination of Military Aid to Kyiv

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith in an interview with Bloomberg TV toldthat the alliance countries intend to decide at the summit in Washington that the organization will lead the coordination of efforts to provide military assistance to Kyiv and train Ukrainian military personnel.

“NATO will now coordinate all these efforts to streamline the assistance that is so generously provided to Ukraine,” she said.

According to Smith, a special representative will also be appointed in Kyiv, whose task will be to coordinate actions to modernize the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

