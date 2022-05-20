NATO | To Johnson Erdoğan: Finland and Sweden would be valuable members of NATO

In the debate, Johnson had highlighted the threat posed by Russia to its European neighbors.

London

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson spoke about the NATO application of Finland and Sweden to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin with Friday night.

According to Downing Street, Johnson had highlighted the threat posed by Russia to its European neighbors in the debate and stressed that Finland and Sweden would be a valuable addition to NATO’s alliance.

Johnson had also encouraged Erdoğan to work with Swedish, Finnish and NATO counterparts to address any concerns before NATO’s Madrid Summit in June. Britain is offering to support this process.

The President of Turkey has taken a negative view of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO. Johnson and his governments, for their part, have supported Finland and Sweden with security guarantees, among other things.

Johnson’s press release said earlier this week that Britain also wants to be among the first to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Johnson and Erdoğan had also discussed the Russian invasion of war on Ukraine and its far-reaching implications for the security situation.

The British leader had praised Turkey’s strong role in crisis management. Britain and Turkey had also agreed to work together to open up important supply routes for Ukrainian grain. The aim is to ease the pressures on food prices globally.