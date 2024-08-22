Iltalehti: NATO to Deploy Armored Brigade on Finland-Russia Border

NATO will deploy an armored brigade of between four and five thousand troops to the Finnish city of Mikkeli near the Russian border. This reports Iltalehti newspaper.

“The Finnish Defence Forces and the country’s leadership have come to the conclusion that Finland needs the presence of soldiers from NATO countries on Finnish soil,” the publication writes.

According to Iltalehti, a contingent of military personnel from Sweden and Norway will be stationed at the base.

Earlier it became known that Finland began producing five times more shells after the start of the Ukrainian conflict. The country also declared its readiness to support Kyiv “as long as necessary.”