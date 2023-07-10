NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this Monday (10) that the organization’s allies are considering reducing Ukraine’s accession process from two to a single stage. The decision will be discussed during the NATO summit, to be held on Tuesday (11) and Wednesday (12) in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg emphasized at a press conference ahead of the Vilnius summit that one of the proposals being discussed by allies to bring Ukraine closer to the organization is to scrap the accession action plan (MAP) for Kiev, which would turn a “two-step process into a of a single step”

In a meeting with the host of the summit, the president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Stoltenberg guaranteed that, so far, he remains open to what the leaders will decide.

“Consultations are taking place and further meetings will take place today. But I am sure that all allies will agree on a very clear message on Ukraine as well,” he declared.

Asked specifically if there is a decision on the MAP, the Norwegian politician said that no final decision has been taken on the summit, but that he is “absolutely sure” that there will be unity and a strong message on Ukraine.

The abolition of the MAP would mean that the Ukrainian government would not have to engage in a multi-year program to demonstrate that it has carried out the necessary military, economic and political reforms to join the military alliance.

Ukraine has submitted its candidacy to join the Alliance even as President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged the difficulties in doing so as the country remains at war with Russia.

Even before the start of the summit, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, indicated that Ukraine “is not ready to join the organization” because of the war started with the Russian invasion, and that the country must still meet other requirements, as “greater democratization”.

Russia says it will react “firmly” to Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO

For its part, Russia will consider Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO as a “risk” and will react to it in a “firm and sufficiently understandable” way, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“You are aware of Russia’s absolutely understandable and consistent position that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will require a firm and sufficiently understandable response from us,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference.

Peskov noted that “very intense discussions are taking place between the member countries of the Alliance, especially in view of the NATO summit, and there are different points of view on the subject”.

Regarding Ukraine’s entry into NATO, Peskov added that, should it occur, the decision will bring “extremely serious consequences for the entire security architecture in Europe, which is already deteriorating”.

The Kremlin representative also stated that the “Kiev regime tries to put pressure on everyone in various ways to get the greatest number of countries [da OTAN] express your solidarity” for Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic Military Alliance.