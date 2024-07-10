Finer: NATO to announce new measures to support Ukraine’s accession to the alliance

NATO will announce new measures of military and economic support for Ukraine this week as part of its path to membership in the alliance, US Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer said, writes RIA News.

“NATO will announce new measures of military, political and economic support for Ukraine on its path to joining the alliance,” he noted.

Finer made the announcement at a summit in Washington, announcing upcoming statements this week that will include strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems, military capabilities, body armor, and uniforms.

Earlier, NATO announced the creation of a mission to assist security and train military personnel for Ukraine. The mission’s task is to put assistance to Ukraine’s security on a reliable basis.

In addition, NATO previously called on the world not to provide any support to Russia. This is stated in the joint declaration of the bloc countries.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s victory in Ukraine the biggest risk for the alliance.