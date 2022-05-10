Wednesday, May 11, 2022
NATO | Timo Harakka was the first demarial minister to support NATO membership

May 10, 2022
World Europe
The Democrat was the first to talk about it.

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) announced on Tuesday that it supports Finland’s NATO membership. He is the first SDP minister to say he is in favor of an alliance.

The matter was reported by a Democrat who published Haraka’s article on the Social Democrats’ Facebook forum.

Magpie says in its writing that nuclear weapons or bases should not be allowed in Finland. In the new situation, Finland must ensure that the external border between the EU and NATO remains as calm as possible, he says.

“No one wanted the world to be on this model. No one hoped that the decades of peace would end in a time of insecurity. When the world changes, you have to state the facts and act, ”Harakka writes

