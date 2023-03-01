NATO | “They thought they could call us a Catholic without consequences” – The Hungarian Parliament started the discussion of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership

Finland and Sweden received criticism in the Hungarian parliament because they have criticized Hungary’s rule of law situation. Several politicians still expressed their support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Budapest/Brussels

Hungarian On Wednesday, the parliament started the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession protocols by first holding a general debate on the matter. Parliament will vote on the ratification later in March.

Along with Turkey, Hungary is the only NATO country that has not ratified yet. Therefore, Finland and Sweden still have to wait for full NATO membership and access to NATO’s security guarantees.

Hungary has promised ratification in the past, but in the end it did not fit into the work list of the country’s parliament. Hungary’s opposition considers invoking the legislative backlog as an excuse, and this was also brought up in Wednesday’s debate.

Finland and Sweden received criticism in the parliament because they have criticized Hungary’s rule of law situation. They have been at the forefront of demanding that Hungary’s EU funding be cut if the country does not put its anti-corruption measures in order, for example.

Several politicians still expressed their support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership. The only dissenting voice came from the far right.

The first one took the floor in the discussion Peter Sztáray, who is the State Secretary responsible for security policy at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to him, Finland and Sweden meet all the membership criteria and have strong defense forces that strengthen NATO.

In his speech, Sztáray highlighted the “unfair” criticism of Hungary presented by Sweden and Finland. Hungary therefore wants to send a delegation to these countries for further discussions on ratification, Sztáray said.

“Such decisions should be based on reason and not emotion,” Sztáray said. He still asked the parliament to quickly accept Finland and Sweden as NATO members.

Congressman Lőrinc Nacsa, who represents the Christian Democrats in government with Fidesz, was more critical. According to him, the countries have made false claims about Hungary and said that Hungary does not deserve EU funding.

“They thought they could call us catalistic or repulsive without consequence, and we should ask ourselves if this is right. Cooperation in NATO and the EU must be based on mutual respect,” said Nacsa.

According to Nacsa, the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on the Christian Democrats to support ratification.

Christian Democrats Hajnalka Juhász highlighted the criticism of Hungary by Finnish and Swedish politicians, among other things, towards the functioning of the Hungarian judiciary. He considered the criticism unreasonable, for example, because Finland does not even have a constitutional court, but a constitutional committee made up of politicians.

One party, the far-right Mi Hazánk with six representatives, registered as an opponent of Finland and Sweden’s membership. Its MP Előd Novák said Hungary should prevent countries from joining NATO because NATO expansion provokes Russia and could lead to World War III.

“It is also in the interest of Finland and Sweden if we had a neutral buffer zone in the north,” Novák said.

Hungary plans to send a delegation to Finland and Sweden, assembled from the country’s parliament. According to the online newspaper EUObserver, the main party Fidesz has already appointed the chairman of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee to the delegation Zsolt Németh and the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Csaba Henden.

Head of the Parliament’s International Department Katriina Kuusinen confirms that the parliament has received a meeting request from Hungary on Wednesday and is preparing a schedule.

Participating in the delegation, Németh said in the parliamentary debate that the purpose of the delegation is to clear up misunderstandings between the countries and to go through accusations and lies.

Németh, who strongly supports the expansion of NATO, said that the ratification is not a favor to Finland and Sweden, but the duty of the members of the NATO alliance.

Hungarian representative of the opposition Democratic Coalition party Ágnes Vadai criticized the government for the delay in ratification. Is there a reason that many people think Orbán is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin under control, Vadai asked.

He wondered about the need for a delegation and asked why Hungary could not speak through ambassadors or other channels.

The opposition socialist party Tamás Harangozón according to the Hungarian government, it has passed bills in a day, if it only wanted to. For him, the government’s delay while the war is going on is “shameful”.

According to Harangozó, it is “kindergarten level” that the government is offended by the criticism of Hungary by Finnish and Swedish politicians.

Hungarian foreign minister, belonging to the main party Fidesz Péter Szijjártó recently visited Sweden. He reviewed after his trip in his Facebook update Sweden for its politicians “spreading lies” about Hungary.

He wondered, referring to both Finland and Sweden, why the countries in question are waiting for quick and fair decisions, “when all we hear is that there is no democracy in Hungary and no guarantee of the implementation of the rule of law”.

Minister of Justice of Hungary, also belonging to Fidesz Judit Varga said last Friday In an interview with HS, that the Hungarian government supports the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. There have been other views on this within Fidesz.

Hungarian president Katalin Novák wrote on Wednesday on Facebook that he hopes the Hungarian Parliament will carefully consider the complex matter. Novák also belongs to Fidesz.

“My position is clear: in the current situation, Sweden and Finland joining NATO is justified. I trust the parliament’s wise decision as soon as possible.”