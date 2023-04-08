Saturday, April 8, 2023
NATO | There is already a sauna at the NATO headquarters – in this kind of framework, a sauna is thrown in Brussels

April 8, 2023
in World Europe
According to the NATO official, the saunas were a much-desired addition to the center’s facilities.

NATO the flag fluttering in front of the headquarters got an addition on Tuesday when Finland officially joined the defense alliance. However, the Finnish flag raised on the flagpole while the national anthem was played was not the first thing reminiscent of Finland in the area of ​​the NATO headquarters.

“The NATO personnel center has a small sauna that is available to all those working at the headquarters and their families,” a NATO official tells STT.

In addition, people from outside who have the right to use the center’s facilities through their membership can also enjoy the sauna.

New the personnel center was opened in the headquarters area in 2018.

“The sauna was opened in December 2022, just in time before Finland joined (NATO). It has been popular and is used regularly,” describes the NATO official.

In addition to the traditional sauna, there is also a steam sauna in the personnel facilities.

This door leads to the sauna of the NATO headquarters. Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Magazine photo

Outsiders who have the right to use the center’s facilities through membership can also enjoy the sauna. Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Magazine photo

