NATO | There are several foreign journalists in Helsinki during NATO Week: “If Finland had not been so active, Sweden would hardly have followed suit”

The president and the government will decide on Sunday that Finland will apply for NATO membership. SVT’s correspondent Hasse Svens estimates that many representatives of the international media will stay in Finland until Monday.

To Finland is currently receiving exceptional attention around the world.

The positive NATO position of the Finnish state leadership has become the main news in several major world media.

For the same reason, there are currently several foreign suppliers in Helsinki. Political editor of the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter Evelyn Jones has been in Helsinki watching Finland’s historic NATO week since Monday. Jones works in the premises of Helsingin Sanomat at Sanomatalo.

According to him, the Finnish NATO debate has been closely followed in the Swedish media. Sweden is also expected to announce its intention to apply for NATO membership soon.

When Finland traditionally follows the example of Sweden in various matters, the setups have partially changed this spring, Jones says.

“Everything that Finnish politicians say has been closely followed in Sweden since the Russian invasion, and Finland’s decision is of great importance in Sweden.”

According to Jones, other major Swedish media houses have also sent their suppliers to Helsinki this week.

Finland The significance of the decision has been reflected, among other things, in the fact that many NATO surveys aimed at citizens have been formulated by asking what Sweden should do if Finland intends to join NATO.

“Although Finland and Sweden have close ties, the interest is now much greater than usual. People are talking Sanna Marinista and Sauli from Niinistö. Marin in particular has become a really well-known person. ”

According to Jones, interest in neighboring countries has also risen since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

Jones believes that the changed security situation during the spring has been a mentally different thing for Swedes than for Finns.

“I think that less thought has been given to Russia in Sweden than in Finland. Sweden is now very interested in how Finland has prepared for different scenarios. ”

Swedish worked as a Finnish correspondent for the broadcasting company SVT for a long time Hasse Svens was broadcasting live at the Vaalimaa border crossing on Thursday.

The election country is usually quiet, says Svens, who has worked in Finland and the Baltic countries for 36 years and lives in Finland.

The SVT team can usually shoot up to the border line. Today, however, there was so much international media present that the photographer and journalist had to stay far away to shoot. Since it was a live broadcast, there was no time to wait.

“Finland is now the focus of the whole world.”

Svens thinks that most media representatives in Finland will stay in Finland over the weekend.

Svensin It is clear that Finland’s NATO inquiries have had a significant impact on Sweden.

“If Finland had not been so active, Sweden would hardly have followed suit.”

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the possibility of joining NATO was talked about very cautiously and stagnantly in both countries.

“For example, the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola said at the time that now is not the time to join. Sanna Marin said the same. Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist asserted that he would not join NATO during his term in office. The change has taken place in two months. ”

According to Svens, the war in Ukraine has acted as a sudden revival for political debate in the neighboring country and probably also for decision-making.

“Sweden was one of two waking from sleep. The issue of NATO has been virtually zero in Sweden. For example, in connection with the parliamentary elections in Sweden, the NATO issue has not been raised. ”

In addition to Swedish politicians, the war has naturally raised concerns among citizens, especially children.

“Kids don’t know what a war is,” Svens says.

The Swedes are used to the country being sheltered behind Finland. Sweden has also not been at war for more than 200 years.

“Finland, on the other hand, has always lived close to the Russian border. I do not think that the Finns have frightened the war in Ukraine in the same way as the Swedes. In Finland, it is quite a good idea, if you can say that at all in this situation. Swedes are clearly more afraid of war than Finns. ”