NATO | The world’s largest aircraft carrier arrived in Oslo, Russia resented it

The aircraft carrier is participating in military exercises with the Norwegian Armed Forces off the coast of Norway.

World the largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Oslo on Wednesday.

This is the first visit of a US aircraft carrier to Norway, the news agency Reuters reports.

During the week, the 337-meter ship will participate in military exercises on the coast of Norway together with the Norwegian Armed Forces.

“The visit is an important demonstration of our bilateral relations between the United States and Norway and a demonstration of the importance of credible joint defense and deterrence,” said a spokesman for the Norwegian General Staff. Jonny Karlsen.

Norwegian media the ship is also scheduled to cross the Arctic Circle. Karlsen did not comment on the matter.

The Russian embassy in Oslo condemned the ship’s visit to Oslo.

“There are no issues in the Arctic that require a military solution, or topics that require outside intervention. Even Norway admits that Russia does not pose a direct military threat, so displays of force like this are illogical and harmful,” the Russian embassy in Oslo wrote in its Facebook update.

of the United States having served as president 1974–77 Gerald Ford the named ship is also the largest warship in human history. It was officially launched in 2017.