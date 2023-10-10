NATO | The world’s attention turned to Israel – the task of NATO ministers is to assure that Ukraine is not being forgotten

The war in the Middle East is not officially on the agenda of the NATO meeting starting on Wednesday, but it will color the discussions. The NATO countries are once again under pressure to show that their support for Ukraine is not wavering, writes HS’s NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen.

When NATO’s defense ministers will meet in Brussels on Wednesday, there is a lot of talk about Ukraine on the official agenda.

The new NATO-Ukraine Council, established at the Vilnius summit, will meet for the first time in the composition of defense ministers. In addition, a meeting of the Ramstein group, which supports Ukraine, will be organized.

In informal discussions, the focus will still be on Israel, where the attack by the extremist organization Hamas launched large-scale hostilities over the weekend, in addition to Ukraine.

The situation in the Middle East is not on the meeting’s official agenda. In any case, it strongly colors the mood.

The question is, among other things, how the hostilities will be reflected in the wider region and geopolitical tensions in an already unstable time.

And how, if the new large-scale conflict continues, can it affect Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine?

In NATO countries – especially in Russia’s border countries – and in Ukraine there are probably concerns that a new war would divert attention from Ukraine and might also affect the support given to it.

The allies are under pressure to show once again that their support is not wavering.

This is not the case, not least because turning attention away from Ukraine is exactly what Russia is surely hoping for. It is also a story that Russia began to tell, like a think tank following the war ISW pointed out in his review over the weekend.

The need for unity is also emphasized by the fact that there have already been doubts about the West splitting ranks with regard to Ukraine. Grave noises have come due to the countries’ internal political reasons from Slovakia and From Poland and also from the United States, which is financially the biggest supporter of Ukraine.

In the United States, Ukraine’s latest support package ran into difficulties in a recent controversy from the budget. A vocal minority of Republicans has resisted support, though the president Joe Biden the administration and the majority in Congress are still visibly behind it.

Adding to this concern is the fact that the production of the arms industry in NATO countries has not been able to grow as hoped.

“The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” warned the chairman of NATO’s military committee, the admiral Rob Bauer According to Reuters last week.

He pointed to the fact that Ukraine began to be supported from half-empty warehouses.

United States is Israel’s traditional very close ally.

Right after the Hamas attacks on Sunday, it said it would postpone to the east of the aircraft carrier group To the Mediterranean close to Israel and to increase the presence of its air force in the region. In addition, it was said that more military equipment, including ammunition, would be sent to Israel immediately.

At the same time, demands for additional support for Israel, among other things, were heard from the group that opposed the continuation of support for Ukraine Politico magazine reported on Sunday.

It is known that the United States has considered new support for Israel in addition to the already existing promises. This naturally raises the question of whether there is enough will to assist Ukraine in the future as well.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith assessed on Tuesday that the United States is able to both focus on Israel’s security and at the same time fulfill its commitments and promises to continue supporting Ukraine.

“We don’t expect any big challenges in that regard,” he said at the press conference.

Automatically, the support of one country does not have to be too much away from the other.

It is known, among other things, that the needs of Israel and Ukraine are different in many respects, because the countries use different weapon systems.

US quoted by Politico an official source assured, among other things, precisely for this reason, that support for Israel would not affect the ability to support Ukraine.

The Washington Post according to the White House, the White House would also have considered tying Ukraine’s support to possible additional funding to support Israel, so that Ukraine’s support could also be set in motion.

Supporting both with new promises is in any case uncertain for the time being in a situation where the House of Representatives is without a speaker after Kevin McCarthy was allowed to leave.

From some in part, the simultaneous needs of Ukraine and Israel could also test US stocks, the Washington Post estimates.

155 mm ammunition is badly needed in Ukraine and has been scarcely available. Israel’s requests for these munitions may infuriate Ukrainian supporters.

After Russia attacked Ukraine, the US authorities tried to transfer the ammunition in question to Ukraine from the warehouses in Israel. Although it is not Israeli ammunition, the local authorities wanted to reject the transfer, which was followed by a negotiation and less ammunition was transferred than planned, the paper reported.

Ukrainian in addition to supporting the NATO ministers, a key topic is putting the alliance’s own defense in order as agreed at the Vilnius NATO meeting.

In practice, for example, we are talking about assigning forces to the needs of new regional defense plans and reforming NATO’s command structures.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) is participating in the meeting of defense ministers for the first time in his term.

The ministers are also scheduled to discuss the escalated situation in Kosovo, which is why NATO has sent additional troops to the area.

In addition, Sweden’s NATO membership is still being talked about behind the scenes, and no significant new information has been received about its progress.

The Turkish Parliament has started its work. Sweden’s membership is now publicly tied to fighter jet deals with the United States.

Behind the scenes, this knot was tried to be opened. In the end, the decision is made by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwhen he considers the time to be favorable.