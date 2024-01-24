NATO | The USA thanks Turkey for Sweden's NATO ratification – fighter jet deals moving forward

The United States is also pushing Hungary to advance.

United States says that he welcomed the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership by the Turkish parliament. Parliament voted for Sweden's NATO membership for on Tuesday.

Representative of the US State Department Vedant Patel however, pointed out at Wednesday's press conference that the ratification process is not yet complete. Sweden still needs a Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signature, and the law must be published in the Turkish Official Gazette. After that, Turkey's ratification documents must be deposited with the US State Department.

“We expect President Erdoğan to take the steps required by the system to formally complete the process. We are waiting to get Turkey's ratification documents to Washington,” Patel said.

According to him, the United States also expects Hungary to advance in the process.

Along with Turkey, Hungary is the only NATO country that Sweden has not ratified. Prime minister of the country Viktor Orbán said on Wednesday, that the Hungarian government supports Sweden's NATO membership. Orbán urged the country's parliament to hold a vote on the matter and complete the ratification soon.

of the United States Foreign Ministry's Patel also stated that the President Joe Biden administration welcomes modernization of Turkey's F-16 fleet. However, he said that the US Congress has a key role to play in this matter.

Turkey has been seeking F-16 fighter jets from the United States for a long time, and it is believed to have been one of the key factors in Turkey's NATO delay with Finland and Sweden. In the US Congress, fighter jet deals with Turkey are also raising opposition.

The Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday, citing its sources, that the Biden administration had sent a letter to Congress urging it to approve a $20 billion (about 18.37 billion euro) fighter jet deal with Turkey.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership at the same time in May 2022. Turkey already allowed Finland to become a member last April, but continued to block Sweden.