NATO | The United States is expected to ratify Finland’s NATO membership soon, according to the researcher, the speed is “truly exceptional”

The ratification of the largest NATO country has a symbolic meaning in Finland’s NATO path. HS asked the researchers what the United States gets from the membership of Finland and Sweden.

more than half a military alliance of NATO’s 30 member countries has already blessed Membership of Finland and Sweden in the union. Ratification is therefore proceeding quickly.

Next, eyes turn to the United States, where the country’s Senate is expected to vote on the matter soon.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) has been hopeful that the US Senate would try to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s membership even before the recess starting in the first week of August. If this happens, the membership of Finland and Sweden in the United States would progress much faster than previous NATO expansions.

According to calculations obtained from the United States Senate, for example, the ratification of Montenegro’s membership took 313 days in the United States, from the signature of the president to the final vote. For North Macedonia, the reading was 258 days.

If the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership takes place before the session break starting on August 5, only about a month has passed since the president’s signature.

What is it about? And what does the United States get from Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership?

“I would say, that the speed is truly exceptional,” says the affiliated researcher of the Institute for Foreign Policy, a NATO expert Leo Michel.

Earlier in his career, Michel has worked for years in the United States Department of Defense in various positions, including as head of NATO policy. He therefore knows NATO and its expansion processes well.

Leo Michel, affiliated researcher of the Foreign Policy Institute.

It was already fast how the NATO countries signed the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden in just a few days after the countries had been invited to become members of the alliance. And how, in the United States, the president sent the matter to the Senate for consideration only six days after this.

However, in Michel’s opinion, it was particularly extraordinary how the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee organized a hearing on the matter even while waiting for Finland and Sweden to be invited as members.

Reasons In his opinion, there are two for the speed of the process, and it is difficult to distinguish between them. The first reason is the strength of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications. The second is Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and the resulting reaction in the United States.

“We want a stronger alliance because we don’t want to encourage the Russians in what they are doing in Ukraine and we don’t want them to think they can do something even worse in the Baltics, for example.”

According to Michelin, Finland and Sweden are important candidates for NATO because of their strong democratic traditions, institutions and practices.

He also estimates that both the Finnish administration and the country’s embassy in Washington have done their “homework” when it comes to the Congress. The decision-makers in the United States are therefore aware that Finland brings capabilities, an important geographical dimension and a strong economy to the alliance.

Georgetown too professor of international politics at the university and senior researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations Charles Kupchan raises the reason for the speed of the NATO process in Finland and Sweden is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

He says that Russia’s actions have created a politically favorable moment for the rapid progress of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership. Secondly, it is still conceivable that the war in Ukraine could expand.

Charles Kupchan

“As a result, it is strategically rational to get Finland and Sweden into the alliance as quickly as possible, so that the capabilities of these countries can be brought in, and so that Finland and Sweden can be offered the additional protection that Article Five brings,” says Kupchan.

Kupchankin describes the pace of membership progress as exceptional.

“They move at a remarkable speed,” he says.

Stateside support for Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership has been broad and across party lines. So there has been no reason to doubt the progression of memberships.

When asked what the United States will get from the membership of Finland and Sweden, Kupchan begins by referring to Russia.

“It creates a very visible setback [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] For Putin“, he says.

Putin has wanted to weaken NATO, but now he gets a bigger and stronger NATO.

Regarding Kupchan, the decisions made by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership are also a message to Russian citizens.

“Why do all of Russia’s neighbors want to join NATO? Because Russia is attacking its neighbors. It sends a clear message.”

In the United States, it is precisely this point of view that has been wanted to be presented in connection with the membership of Finland and Sweden, and also the president Joe Biden referred to it at the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

Kupchan also emphasizes that Finland and Sweden are militarily strong.

“Countries maintain significant air forces, land forces and navies. This will now become part of what NATO has available. And that both strengthens deterrence and NATO’s defense.”

Leo Michel of the Foreign Policy Institute also says that in addition to its strategic location and recognized diplomatic experience in Russia, Finland has strong defense forces.

At the same time, he emphasizes that NATO is primarily about deterrence.

“NATO’s task, and perhaps the most important task, is to prevent an attack. And I believe that the United States’ view now is that the membership of Finland and Sweden strengthens deterrence.”

US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

Although support for Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership has been extensive in the United States, and of course there are also opponents.

They are a clear minority in Congress and mostly represent the right wing of the Republicans, the so-called America First wing.

This group often emphasizes, for example, that the United States should not bear responsibility for the defense of Europe, but rather focus on taking care of its own interests.

House of Representatives last Monday adopted a resolution, which supports Finland and Sweden joining NATO. 394 representatives voted for it. Again, 18 representatives, all Republicans, voted against it.

However, the Senate decides on ratification, where two-thirds of the votes are needed, i.e. the support of a total of 67 senators.

There are some members in the Senate who are critical of the membership of Finland and Sweden. However, the required reading is expected to be clearly exceeded.

The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen Jim Risch evaluate for HS in the spring, that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership would receive support in the same direction as North Macedonia’s membership in 2019.

At that time, only two senators voted against membership. They were conservative senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee.

Among them, Paul has referred to the risk of provoking Russia in the case of Finland and Sweden. However, his position is not necessarily negative in the end. Paul recently wrote about it The American Conservative in the magazine and predicts that he will vote “present” i.e. local empty.

Market liberalN senior researcher at the think tank Cato Institute Justin Logan estimate that 95 or 96 senators will vote Yes.

“At a time when Congress is unable to do much of anything, there is an overwhelming consensus on this,” he says.

The Senate is currently split about 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Logan himself belongs to the group that opposes accepting Finland and Sweden as members of the military alliance.

He says that the United States will only get from the possible membership of Finland and Sweden what it has received for the last 30 years, i.e. an excessive say in European security matters.

Justin Logan

Logan estimates that Russia does not threaten Finland, as it does Ukraine.

From the point of view of the United States, the membership of Finland and Sweden is a bad thing, because it focuses Europe’s defense on the United States again, he says.

“The United States is currently twisting the hands of 29 countries to get them to vote for the membership of Finland and Sweden, and it will probably get what it wants. I think it’s bad for the United States.”

“European defense should be primarily European. European states should lead it, and the vast majority of defense spending to ensure European security should be paid for by European taxpayers,” says Logan.

Stateside it has long been hoped that European NATO countries would spend more money on their own defense. The former president Donald Trump’s during the period the message was particularly visible, but the same has been thought of before.

At the moment nine countries NATO’s 30 members reach the goal agreed upon in the alliance, according to which the member country’s defense spending should be two percent in relation to the gross domestic product.

Finland is very close to that limit. Sweden doesn’t have it yet, but it has it too clear plans from increasing its defense spending. In the case of Finland and Sweden, it is therefore more difficult to argue that the countries are a burden to the United States.

Logankin says that Finland and Sweden are not the same “free travelers” as some other European countries have been in his opinion. However, he considers it possible that Finland’s and Sweden’s contributions will decrease later after the countries join NATO.

Logan also believes that there will be costs for the United States from general NATO compatibility and, for example, the expansion of nuclear deterrence.

Opposite the perspective on the matter has been that Finland and Sweden rather ease the burden of the United States in Europe, because they bring a clear additional strength to the vulnerable Baltic Sea region.

Some think this could even help the United States focus its attention on other regions of importance to it, such as Asia. This is what researchers at the Catholic University of the United States argue, among others Jonathan Askonas and Gil Barndollar recently by Foreign Policy magazine in his article.

Leo Michel of the Foreign Policy Institute says that there is some truth in the ideas, but they are exaggerated.

According to Michelin, the United States has the opportunity to maintain its significant presence in Europe, but also the necessary presence in Asia.

On the other hand, if the idea is that Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership reduces the possibility of war in Europe, it is consistent to think that the United States will be able to fulfill its security commitments in the region without huge troop increases, says Michel.

It, in turn, enables greater mobility for the United States in, for example, Asia.

“But it’s not like when Finland and Sweden are in NATO, we can forget about Europe and send our troops to Asia.”