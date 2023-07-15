Saturday, July 15, 2023
NATO | The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee can discuss Sweden's NATO membership during the summer break

July 15, 2023
The rest of the parliamentary session is scheduled to last until October 1.

Swedish The processing of the NATO application can continue in the Turkish parliament despite the summer break, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Parliament has decided that the Foreign Affairs Committee can continue its work during the two-month break. The decision was published on Saturday in Turkey’s official newspaper.

Turkey announced on Monday that it agreed to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership after protracted negotiations.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled at the end of the NATO summit on Wednesday that ratification would only be possible after the end of the session break.

Sweden’s membership will only be realized when Turkey and Hungary, which has pledged ratification at Turkey’s expense, accept it.

On Saturday, Erdoğan is scheduled to attend a parliamentary commemoration ceremony for the 2016 coup attempt.

Hundreds of people died during the hijacking attempt.

