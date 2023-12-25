Tuesday, December 26, 2023
NATO | The Turkish parliament is scheduled to discuss Sweden's NATO membership today

December 25, 2023
Of the NATO countries, only Turkey and Hungary have not yet accepted Sweden's membership.

in Turkey the parliament's foreign affairs committee is scheduled to discuss Sweden's possible membership in the military alliance NATO today.

Of the NATO countries, only Turkey and Hungary have not yet accepted Sweden's membership.

In the justifications of the bill being considered by the Foreign Affairs Committee, it is stated that Sweden has progressed since the NATO summit in July to the point where Turkey can cooperate with it.

Sweden's NATO ratification has been linked to Turkey's fighter jet deals with the US, and so has the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken about this more and more openly.

