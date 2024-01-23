NATO | The Turkish parliament approved Sweden's NATO membership

Now, only Erdoğan's signature is required for ratification. Sweden still lacks Hungary's ratification.

Turkey the parliament approved Sweden's NATO membership on Tuesday evening by votes of 287–55, Swedish media reports.

Turkey Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee gave the green light to Sweden's NATO membership at Christmas. Now that the parliament has supported Sweden's NATO membership, the president is still needed for ratification Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signature.

The Turkish parliament returned from its recess last week. Sweden's NATO ratification was the last item on the parliament's agenda on the 42nd.

During the NATO process, Turkey has repeatedly criticized Sweden for protecting Kurdish terrorists.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the President of the United States Joe Biden has insisted that Turkey must accept Sweden's NATO membership if it wants to buy fighter jets from the United States. Erdoğan wants modern F-16 fighter jets and their parts from the US.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson comment on the matter as soon as the voting result is known in the message service X.

“Today we are one step closer to full NATO membership. It is positive that the Turkish parliament voted in favor of accepting Sweden's NATO application,” Kristersson wrote.

Foreign minister Tobias Billström comment on the matter to SVT.

“Now we are waiting for President Erdoğan to sign the ratification document and put it forward,” Billström said and continued that the process will not be complete until Turkey has completed the ratification.

Now Only Hungary's ratification is missing from Sweden's NATO membership. Hungary has promised that it will not be the last country to ratify Sweden's membership. As Turkey's parliament approved membership on Tuesday, Hungary's promise was not kept.

The Hungarian Parliament is on recess, from which it will not return until February 1. Sweden's NATO membership is also not included in the already published agenda of the parliament's spring term. If necessary, Parliament can be called to an extra session.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership at the same time in May 2022. Turkey and Hungary were also the last ratifiers for Finland. Finland became a member already in April last year.