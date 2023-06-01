NATO | The Turkish foreign minister demands “concrete steps” from Sweden in the fight against terrorism

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s tweet referring to the “crystal clear message” was a response to the message published by the Swedish Foreign Minister earlier on Thursday about the “clear message” of the NATO meeting towards Turkey and Hungary.

NATO countries encouraged Turkey and Hungary towards the rapid implementation of Sweden’s membership at the meeting held in Oslo at the military union’s informal meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday.

The Swedish issue was presented by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg than the 29 countries that have already ratified Sweden’s membership.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was not present in Oslo, which is said to be related to the presidential inauguration in Turkey. Çavuşoğlu, however tweeted on Thursday evening for a “crystal clear message to our Swedish friends”:

“Fulfill your commitments related to the tripartite memorandum of understanding and take concrete steps in the fight against terrorism”, he demanded and hinted that by implementing these the matter would progress.

The tweet was a response from the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström earlier on Thursday to publish to the messagein which he wrote about the “clear message” of the meeting towards Turkey and Hungary.

Swedish the new terrorism law entered into force on Thursday. Stoltenberg said that with the terrorism law, Sweden has fulfilled all the obligations it committed to in the document of understanding drawn up in Madrid last summer.

“So the time has come to ratify Sweden’s membership. I will work hard to make it happen as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said after the foreign minister’s meeting.

Stoltenberg said that he plans to travel to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, in the near future to promote Sweden’s membership. Stoltenberg agreed on the matter when he made a congratulatory call to the president of Turkey, who was elected for a further term, earlier this week To Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“There has been an election period in Turkey, so communication has not been that close during that time. But now the elections are over and we will continue the dialogue again.”

in Oslo Swedish Foreign Minister Billström was also present, who also brought up Sweden’s terrorism law.

“It is time for Turkey and Hungary to start ratifying Sweden’s membership. That is my clear message,” Billström said.

Turkish NATO Ambassador Zeki Levent Gümrükçü (left), British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström at a press conference in Oslo on Thursday.

Oslo in the meeting support for Ukraine was also discussed, among other things both in the long and short term and the possibility of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO in the future.