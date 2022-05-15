NATO | The Swedish Social Democrats support NATO membership

The party is seeking to push Sweden into a position in NATO where neither NATO nuclear weapons nor permanent bases would be placed in Sweden.

Swedish the Prime Minister’s Social Democrats support NATO membership. The party announced its decision on Sunday night in a press release.

The Social Democrats’ positive NATO position seals Sweden’s NATO application. The parliament now has a large majority in favor of Sweden’s NATO membership. Of the eight parliamentary parties, only the left and the environmental party oppose membership.

“We Social Democrats believe that it is best for Sweden’s security to apply for NATO membership, ”says the Swedish Prime Minister and Chairman of the Social Democrats. Magdalena Andersson said at a news conference the party held after its announcement.

According to Andersson, it is clear that non-alignment has served Sweden well. In the future, however, it would not serve Sweden as well as it used to.

“We are ready to change the Swedish line, which has been in various forms for more than 200 years.”

Andersson also spoke about the significance of Finland’s choices for Sweden.

“When NATO was established, Finland could not join NATO at that time. That was one of the reasons why Sweden opted out of NATO at the time, ”Andersson said.

As non-aligned countries, Finland and Sweden have been able to reduce regional military tensions.

“However, this changed when Russia invaded Ukraine.”

In addition, Sweden’s position changed when Finland decided to apply for NATO membership.

According to Andersson, the futures of Finland and Sweden are intertwined. If Sweden did not apply for NATO membership, it would become the only Nordic country outside NATO.

“Sweden would be in a difficult position then. Russia’s pressure could increase. “

Swedish has sought to explore all possible options, but in the end, applying for NATO membership was the only realistic option for organizing Sweden ‘s future defense.

This was stated by both the Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist that the Secretary of State Ann Linde Social Democrat briefing.

Linde was represented by the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston to the NATO Foreign Ministers ’meeting over the weekend. According to Linde, there is very strong support for NATO and Sweden’s NATO membership in NATO.

“However, we are well aware that this process is not simple. We have no illusions that no problems could arise in the process, ”Linde said. He referred to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin Friday’s statement that it is impossible for Turkey to take a positive view of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

NATO applying for membership is the only realistic option for Sweden, said Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist.

“If Finland goes to NATO, Sweden would remain the only non-aligned Nordic country. That is not a realistic solution,” Hultqvist said at the news conference.