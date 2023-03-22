NATO | The Swedish parliament votes on NATO membership

There is no ambiguity about the result of the vote, but there is about the ratification schedule of Turkey and Hungary.

in Sweden Today, the Diet will vote on the country’s accession to NATO. The discussion on the topic starts in the plenary session at 10 a.m. Finnish time, and the vote on the report recommending membership of the Foreign Affairs Committee is scheduled for around 5 p.m.

Joining NATO has strong support in Sweden, but the opposition in the Diet, for example, is greater than in the Finnish parliament. Among the parties opposing Sweden’s NATO membership are the Left Party and the Environmental Party. They have a total of 42 representatives in the 349-seat parliament.

Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership has not been ratified by the military alliance’s member countries Turkey and Hungary. Both have announced that they will first confirm only Finland’s membership. However, Sweden’s political leadership has said that it is hopeful that Sweden will also be a member at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

In Finland, the accession to NATO was approved in a parliamentary vote already three weeks ago. President Sauli Niinistö has said that he will confirm the NATO laws tomorrow, Thursday. Niinistö emphasized during his visit to Turkey last week that Finland’s NATO membership is not complete without Sweden.

In Finland, the parliamentary process of NATO membership started earlier than in Sweden, already in the middle of last year and took clearly longer. In Sweden, the fact that the government brought the NATO proposal to the Diet only two weeks ago has been criticized.