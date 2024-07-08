A pronounced sense of vulnerability and anxiety hangs over the NATO summit taking place from today, 9 July 2024, to Thursday, 11 July 2024 in Washington, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. The Specter of a Potential Return of Former President Donald Trump bedevils many of America’s European allies and looms over the summit as they grow doubts about President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election.

During his first term, Trump has repeatedly expressed criticism of NATO and in the recent debate in Atlanta he did not clarify whether – if elected – he would withdraw the United States from the Alliance.

Europe and its ‘anti-Trump’ plans

European diplomats are already preparing contingency plans for a future Trump administration. Many doubt that the US can actually withdraw from NATO, but they fear that the tycoon will reduce the United States’ commitments to the Alliance and undermine transatlantic unity. Added to these fears are those related to the fragility of Biden, whose candidacy for the White House appears increasingly in the balance.

“This election is doing more than Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping could have hoped to do to discredit American democracy,” Sergey Radchenko, a historian at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, commented on social media. “I’m concerned about the image being projected to the outside world. It’s not an image of leadership. It’s an image of terminal decline.”

In Europe too, recent elections have brought populist and far-right forces to the fore, including some that are accommodating towards the Kremlin and skeptical of NATO, although in France there has been a mobilization to reject the right.

In any case, the situation on both sides of the Atlantic promises to influence this week’s meetings in Washington. “The summit has gone from an orchestrated spectacle to one of the most anxious meetings in modern times,” a senior Biden administration official told Washington Post columnist David Ignatius last week.

Ukraine at the center of the summit

The war in Ukraine is set to dominate the summit. Despite Kiev’s insistence and the enthusiasm of some of its Eastern European neighbors, Ukraine’s membership in NATO is off the table. Instead, individual states are signing bilateral security agreements with Kiev and working to speed up transfers of weapons and military aid.

Diplomats in Washington are aware that Trump May Choose to Cut Military Support to Kiev and fear a scenario in which the Republican-led White House could tacitly allow Russia to consolidate its control over militarily occupied territories. That is why both the Biden Administration and some governments in Europe are desperately trying to ensure “Trump-proof” support for Ukraine in the short and medium term.