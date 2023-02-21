NATO | The state leadership’s talks about a common path changed over the weekend – As recently as last fall, joining at a different pace was out of the question

The speeches The common NATO road that Finland and Sweden are walking hand in hand changed last weekend after the parliament’s foreign affairs committee completed its report on Finland’s future NATO law.

President Sauli Niinistö confirmed at the Munich Security Conference that Finland can no longer prevent a situation where it would be accepted as a member of the military alliance without neighboring Sweden.

“We do not want and cannot withdraw our application. We have expressed our will, and we cannot give it up,” Niinistö stated.

The same confirmed for the news agency AFP, also the Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (center), which stated that Finland is not going to wait for Sweden if Turkey and Hungary only ratify Finland’s NATO membership.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) by “the second best option is that even Finland belongs to NATO”.

Foreign affairs committee member Jaana Pelkonen (kok), vice-chairman Erkki Tuomioja (sd) and chairman Jussi Halla-aho (ps) at the foreign affairs committee’s press conference last Friday.

Similar messages were heard from politicians regardless of party background. The main message to everyone was that the matter is now in the hands of Turkey and Hungary, and Finland can no longer influence it.

Yet last summer, Finland’s foreign policy leadership thought it was clear that Finland was joining NATO together with Sweden, and they did not even want to speculate about other options.

In the Kultaranta discussions held in June, President Niinistö emphasized to the Swedish mediathat Sweden’s issue is also Finland’s issue and that we are going to NATO together, even if Turkey puts a lot of effort into it.

Later he repeated Ylen in A-Studio by stating that it would be “no use” for Finland to join NATO without Sweden.

Sveriges sak är vår sak – Sweden’s business is our business, President Sauli Niinistö emphasized at the Kultaranta discussions in Naantali in June 2022.

Speaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (mid) was already a few weeks earlier at that time Ylen Ykkösaamu stated accordinglythat Finland would remain alongside Sweden, even if Turkey slowed down the realization of this NATO membership.

“The bond between Finland and Sweden is strong. We certainly won’t break it, we won’t abandon our partner,” Vanhanen stated at the time.

At that time, one of the only politicians who brought up the possibility of joining at a different time was Halla-aho. He stated after Niinistö’s commentsthat Finland should not hang on to Sweden in the NATO membership issue.

Mainstream such thinking was not until the end of last year.

For example, when HS’s former political editor Unto Hämäläinen wrote in his analysis in mid-November, that Finland should not wait for Sweden, if Turkey only accepts Finland’s NATO membership, speculation on the matter sparked quite negative reactions among many politicians, regardless of party affiliation.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja (sd) commented on the text at that time stating on Twitterthat “Hämäläinen wants in Hesar to scrap the successful work of our state leadership in order to deepen Finland-Sweden cooperation”.

Former prime minister and also former foreign minister, of the coalition Alexander Stubb in turn took take a stand on the matter on Twitter by writing in Swedish that Finland must wait for Sweden.

“We should go hand in hand for safety reasons,” Stubb wrote.

Finland and the core of Sweden’s common will has not disappeared anywhere: the primary goal is still to become a member of the military union at the same time as Sweden. Alongside this message, however, there has been another message that we are ready to join without Sweden if necessary.

The publication of the Foreign Affairs Committee’s report was made clear in connectionthat the law will be enacted already during this election period, within just a few weeks.

Even before Friday, in the official, published in April, regarding the change in the security environment also in the report the stated starting point was that national NATO membership will only be discussed after all member countries of the military alliance have ratified the membership. This is also how the order is described in NATO’s official website in the description about the course of the joining process.

If this order had been followed, Finland could have been left waiting for Sweden, if Turkey and Hungary had only ratified Finland’s membership.

Now that Finland accepts its national NATO legislation even before the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary, such a situation cannot even theoretically arise.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jussi Halla-aho (ps), presented the NATO report at the committee’s press conference last Friday.

One the reason for the change has been a change in the situation. As recently as last summer, the government had the idea that as long as Turkey gets small concessions from Finland and Sweden, maybe also from the United States, the countries will become members of NATO.

Since then, however, it turned out that the situation was not quite that simple. Turkey’s attitude towards Sweden was particularly harsh, and the situation did not get any easierwhen the Koran was burned and the president of Turkey was beaten in Stockholm Recep Tayyip Erdoğan performing doll. At the same time, it was hinted from Turkey that everything is fine with Finland.

The policy change also avoided a situation in which, after the ratifications of Hungary and Turkey, Finland might have had to make its own decision on whether it would join the military alliance without Sweden.