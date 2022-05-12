NATO | “The Russian invasion really frightened” – Finland’s NATO membership received full support in the center of Helsinki

Those who recognize themselves as politically lazy and who are impartial are now in favor of NATO membership.

According to the street gallery, there was a very NATO-friendly atmosphere in the center of Helsinki on Thursday. It suited the nature of the day, as it was only more than half an hour earlier than the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin had supported Finland’s application for NATO membership.

Traveled from Jyväskylä to the chilly Helsinki for the company’s summer days Jussi Hytönen says he is a very politically lazy person. The events of recent months have activated a politically lazy person.

“In the past, my attitude towards NATO was neutral. At the latest, I was in favor of NATO. ”

Hytönen says in one word what he expects from NATO.

“Secure.”

Hytönen thinks that thanks to NATO membership, the threshold for attacking Finland is higher.

Antti Torvikoski from Vantaa has supported NATO membership even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Secure The people of Vantaa are also waiting for NATO Antti Torvikoskiwho says he moved to the Helsinki metropolitan area from Sievi, Northern Ostrobothnia.

He has been in favor of NATO membership even before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I have supported NATO because you never know where the world is going. Even now, we have seen how the world situation has changed rapidly. ”

Has Torvikoski ever thought about the threat of Russia’s reaction when Finland applies for NATO?

“Yeah and no. I don’t think Russia is coming to Finland. I think there are sensible decision makers there as well. At least we hope for the best. ”

For Torvikoski, the Swedish NATO decision was not of great significance.

“Of course it’s that force.”

Maria Korpi from Hamina says that in recent months, for the first time in her life, she has really had to think about Finland’s defense and what it means.

Hamina Maria Korpi pulls a suitcase at Narinkkatori. He is on his way to the port because he is going to work for five days for Silja Serenade, who is flying to Sweden.

Korpi says that he has been a supporter of NATO for a long time and the idea has now only strengthened. However, he says that in recent months, for the first time in his life, he has really had to think about Finland’s defense, what that means.

“At this point at the latest, NATO membership is in place. Finland needs the right kind of support behind it, even though it is a good independent state. In these circumstances, a military alliance makes sense. ”

Aune Tolkki (left) from Vihtil and Tuula Haapaniemi from Helsinki have been in favor of Finland’s neutrality. Now they see no alternative to NATO membership.

Gallup senior participants, friends Aune Tolkki Feel and Tuula Haapaniemi Helsinki is in favor of NATO, but they have needed a lot of thought.

“There are terribly no options here, but I feel sad about having to give up neutrality. I haven’t been NATO-negative before, but I’m not excited, ”says Tolkki.

According to Tolk, Finland is a small country alongside Russia, no matter how well-equipped it is.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was really frightening.”

Even in Haapaniemi sees no alternatives to NATO membership, although like Tolk he was previously in favor of Finnish neutrality.

“We can’t take that kind of risk. Security takes precedence over everything else. Applying for NATO membership is a responsible exercise. ”

Both women themselves have prepared for instability by withdrawing cash.

Haapaniemi was surprised that Sweden also joined the same NATO team.

“They would be safe there between us and Norway, what it’s like to be in a birdhouse there.”