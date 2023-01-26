NATO | The President’s Office rejects the proposal for the Prime Minister’s security policy advisor

On Thursday, the Office of the President of the Republic responded to a request for a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Office of the President knocks down the proposal for a new adviser to the prime minister. The chancellery lived in practice Sauli Niinistö and his close assistants do not consider the proposal for the Prime Minister’s new security policy advisor necessary.

According to the office, the project is both premature and oversized.

“The proposal is probably based on an erroneous assumption about the significant and continuous growth of NATO issues that require political guidance,” the president’s office writes in its statement.

The State Council chancellery, i.e. in practice the current prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) the close circle has wanted to strengthen the prime minister’s role in foreign and security policy. Last week, the Chancellery sent a draft regulation to the ministries, the Presidential Office and the General Staff for comment, in which the Prime Minister was presented with his own security policy advisor.

The proposal is justified by the fact that future NATO membership will increase the number of the prime minister’s security policy tasks.

Presidential the chancellery points out that “the key policies also regarding NATO matters have been and will continue to be made in accordance with the rules under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic in tp-Utva”.

“Neither does NATO membership change the fact that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Utva Secretariat will continue to function as the secretariat of tp-Utva,” the chancellery writes.

Tp-utva means a meeting of the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee, in which the president also participates.

The President’s Office considers that the current system is functional, based on a clear division of labor and responsibilities, and that cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense works smoothly and reliably.

Therefore, the chancellery does not see it as necessary or expedient to establish a new unit in the government chancellery under the guise of NATO membership.

Adviser would not in itself increase the prime minister’s power, but it could decisively change the chemistry of decision-making. The Chancellery of the Government has previously tried to dispel fears about the transfer of power in its own memorandum.

“The proposed changes would not change the division of responsibilities between the ministries, but they would emphasize the growing importance of security policy issues also in the tasks of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office,” the draft states.

The State Council according to the chancellery’s proposal, an official should be appointed to the position already in March.

In the past, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has had a negative attitude towards the proposal of the Prime Minister’s Office. In their interpretation, the adviser would move decision-making from the ministries closer to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Ministry of Defense has requested that the deadline for its own statement be postponed until next week.