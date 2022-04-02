NATO | The “Norwegian model” of NATO membership arose from a desire not to irritate the Soviet Union – HS explained what it was all about

HS explained what is the so-called Norwegian NATO model, which was also studied by the Finnish state leadership. The background revealed Norwegian domestic politics and the fear of a hostile superpower.

In Finland several pro-NATO politicians have longed for the so-called Norwegian model.

For example, a downtown MP Hanna Kosonen and the Governor of the Bank of Finland, a former central politician Olli Rehn have submittedthat Finland should follow the example of Norway in possible NATO membership negotiations.

“A defense alliance based on the Norwegian model would be a meaningful option for Finland,” Rehn said In an interview with HS last Sunday.

According to HS data, the content of the Norwegian model has also been clarified in the Finnish state administration. However, it has come as a surprise that the Norwegian model does not really exist.

Norway has no reservations to the NATO Charter, the North Atlantic Treaty. In fact, according to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, no country has ever made any reservations about it.

So what is it about?

Norway was one of NATO’s original 12 founding states in 1949. During World War II, the country had been occupied by Nazi Germany and northern Norway had been under Soviet rule for some time.

The situation in the Svalbard was also a matter of concern in the country. The Svalbard Agreement of 1920 specified that Norway had control over the archipelago, but the same agreement granted Russia commercial access to the archipelago.

In the latter part of the Second World War, the Soviet Union demanded the Bear Island, which belongs to the Svalbard, for itself.

The Norwegian Svalbard is located in the Arctic Ocean. Picture of the port of Longyearbyen.

Natoon accession was not an easy decision for Norway in domestic politics. It was opposed by the Communists and some members of the important Labor Party.

Indeed, before the establishment of NATO, the Soviet Union began to put pressure on Norway. In January 1949, the Soviet Union sent a note to Norway warning of joining NATO and claiming that American and British military bases were to be located in Norway.

Norway responded by noting that no foreign bases would be established in Norway as long as the country is not attacked. This mantra was repeated by the Norwegians in the following years and decades so that it became part of the country’s official NATO policy.

Norwegian The avoidance of irritating the Soviet Union, a kind of light Finnishization, became a factor describing NATO membership.

“It was therefore important for Norway not to deploy NATO forces, bases or nuclear weapons in the country, as this could have escalated the situation in the region,” describes the Doctor of Political Science. Iro Särkkä From the University of Helsinki.

He finds similarities with the current situation in Finland to the current situation in Finland. Here, too, efforts are being made to deal with possible NATO membership in a way that does not unnecessarily provoke Russia.

“We want to emphasize that NATO is precisely a defense solution that does not involve the threat of a military attack.”

Norway over the years added new restrictions to its membership. At the turn of the 1950s and 1960s, the Norwegians decided not to deploy nuclear weapons. In Norway, however, plans and preparations were made with the Americans for the use of wartime nuclear weapons.

Norway gradually introduced other restrictions for fear of the Soviet Union. They are possible because NATO decisions require unanimity. NATO cannot walk over an individual member state.

For example, NATO exercises were not held in Finnmark, northern Norway, and Allied ships or aircraft were not allowed to pass east of the 24th longitude.

Even the West German soldiers did not get to Norway for training until the late 1970s. Even then, it still irritated the Russians.

As you know In the early days of NATO, the United States did not even plan to set up bases or deploy nuclear weapons in Norway in peacetime. Therefore, the restrictions imposed by Norway itself have also been criticized as useless.

The reassurance of Finnmark from military exercises was of little importance, as the area is difficult to defend and in any case it would have been worthwhile to start real defense fighting only in the more mountainous area of ​​Tromsø.

Norway’s NATO restrictions also arose in part as a result of the Labor Party’s domestic political twists. They were opposed by anti-militarists and those who longed for neutrality, as well as by the party’s foreign-oriented elite, who remembered the harsh experiences of the occupation.

A Norwegian soldier participated in a NATO Cold Response exercise in northern Norway in March.

Norwegian the restrictions imposed by it have varied over the decades. As Russia has begun militarizing the Arctic in recent years and has occupied Crimea, Norway has also had to loosen its conditions on NATO.

A good example of this is the large Cold Response exercise currently being held in Northern Norway by NATO countries and its partners, in which Finland is also participating.

Norway and the United States have also recently concluded a bilateral co-operation agreement that promotes U.S. forces in Norway.

The Norwegian NATO model is therefore not an agreement between Norway and NATO. It is about NATO’s own restrictions on NATO.

In the 1960s, Norwegians even started talking about the so-called Nordic Equilibrium Theory. Among other things, it included the idea that the Soviet Union would leave Finland alone, because otherwise Norway would threaten to take military bases on its territory in retaliation.

30,000 people take part in the ongoing Cold Response military exercise in northern Norway.

Different countries The official instruments of accession to NATO are surprisingly concise and similar, and they can be found on the NATO website.

During the membership process, of course, there will be a more detailed discussion about what kind of participation is expected from the acceding state and what kind of assistance it could receive in crisis situations. However, these issues are further specified in NATO’s defense plans for each region.

According to Iro Särkä, Finland’s relationship with NATO is now so close that NATO’s expectations of Finland can be derived from the partnership agreements and goals already in force.

“I don’t think it would come as a surprise to Finland what expectations would be set for Finland,” he says.

“There is often such a misconception in Finland that if we joined NATO, we would be forced into something. That we would no longer be able to say how Finland should be defended or in which Finland participates. But that’s not how it goes. ”

Särkkä also recalls that NATO makes decisions unanimously.

Iro Särkkä, expert at the University of Helsinki.

According to Särkä, as a member of NATO, Finland could, if it so wishes, strive for a solution based on the Norwegian model.

“However, the question is whether Finland wants permanent or non-permanent troops from other NATO countries to come here.”

For example In Denmark, one of the founding members of NATO, opinions have changed recently.

Prior to NATO membership, Denmark had a similar climate of neutrality as Norway. Denmark also had a slightly similar situation in the Baltic Sea on the island of Bornholm than in Norway in the Svalbard. The Soviet Union occupied the island until 1946, and in Denmark, after the occupation ended, there were fears that the Soviet Union might want to take back the island.

Denmark, like Norway, has so far insisted that no NATO bases be located on its territory. However, Denmark is now negotiating a security agreement with the United States that could allow U.S. troops to be deployed to the country.

NATO, for its part, is setting up due to the deteriorating security situation new battle groups Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia. In addition, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg has spoken of increasing its permanent presence in NATO’s eastern regions.

The Estonian Prime Minister, for example, has also called for such a presence, especially for air surveillance Kaja Kallas.

“Stoltenberg has also talked a lot about Arctic strategy. Finland’s possible NATO membership would strengthen NATO’s common defense in the north. ”

“If Finland were a member and wanted NATO troops here, it would certainly be possible,” Särkkä believes.