NATO | The majority of Finns would be ready to go to war on behalf of another NATO country – Survey shows big differences in attitudes in member countries

Military alliance NATO includes several countries whose citizens’ commitment to NATO’s common defense can be doubted.

In addition, the majority of citizens in the vast majority of NATO countries do not want to increase military spending, even though the alliance’s stated goal is to increase it from the current level.

The above are reflected in NATO’s own latest from the survey to the citizens of its member countries. The survey was conducted in the spring in all NATO countries and Sweden. Finland participated for the first time as a member of NATO.

NATO commissions a survey in all its member countries twice a year, which maps citizens’ views on the security environment and collective defense. Surveys are organized at the end of the year and in the spring.

At the headline level, NATO communicates the results of its investigations in a generally positive way.

In the most recent survey, the alliance states, among other things, that a large majority of respondents (73 percent) consider NATO important for their country’s future security, and that 70 percent would vote to remain in NATO if a referendum were held.

However, the details of the study reveal surprisingly large differences in the views of the citizens of different NATO countries.

From the research, it could be concluded that NATO is a more fractured union from the inside than one might imagine from the publicly visible shield, which emphasizes unity and shared values.

NATO communication highlights the results of its most recent survey published in July, among other things, that 64 percent of the citizens of NATO countries think that their country should defend another NATO country that has been attacked.

The total percentage does not show that there are significant differences between different countries.

The Norwegians would be the most enthusiastic about going to war on behalf of others (80 percent), and the least enthusiastic would be the North Macedonians (32 percent).

71 percent of Finns are ready to defend another NATO country. It is the sixth highest number among NATO countries.

In no less than eight NATO member countries, less than half of the citizens supported going to war on behalf of an ally. This is a significant issue because decision-making in NATO is based on consensus.

NATO also emphasizes that as many as 73 percent of the coalition’s citizens support keeping military spending at its current level or increasing it. The reading is large and would seem to support NATO’s goal of increasing military spending.

However, the large number is divided into two smaller parts. It includes those who want to keep current spending unchanged and those who want to increase spending. Both were asked separately.

In fact, only 37 percent of all citizens of NATO countries want to increase military spending and 36 percent would like to keep spending the same.

There are only five countries in NATO where more than half of the citizens want to increase spending on equipment.

Bulgaria is at the top with 57 percent. Second, the support for increasing military spending is perhaps a little surprising in Germany (55 percent), where the government is making huge investments in defense.

89 percent of Finns want to keep military spending the same or increase it. However, only a third of the people support the increase in spending.

Military Union This year, only 11 of the 31 member countries will reach the goal declared by NATO in terms of defense spending, i.e. at least two percent of the gross domestic product.

NATO’s survey reveals why the increase in equipment spending is taking place so sparingly: the increase has the support of the majority in only a few NATO countries, and even then barely. This is still the case, even though Russia is waging a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine.

Among the NATO countries, Poland has recently increased its equipment spending the fastest. According to the survey, even there, only 41 percent think that equipment should be increased.

NATO also found out how worried different countries are about a NATO country going to war.

Surprisingly, it was not Russia’s neighboring countries that worried the most, but the citizens of southern European countries, namely Spain (78 percent) and Portugal (77 percent).

53 percent of Finns are worried about a NATO country falling into war. It is the sixth lowest reading among NATO countries.

One topic of the survey was how strongly NATO countries want to support Ukraine. The most supporters were found in Iceland (89 percent), Finland (84 percent) and Portugal (84 percent).

Bulgaria had the least enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine (36 percent).

With there was also the question of whether people trust their country’s media to convey a true picture of the war in Ukraine.

According to the survey, out of all the citizens of NATO countries, Finns trust the most that the media convey the correct image of Ukraine. 36 percent of Finns believe in the media very much and 47 percent somewhat.

On the other hand, there are several countries in NATO where very little is believed in the same. For example, Hungary has taken a very tight-lipped approach to the aid given to Ukraine. There, only five percent of the people trust the media’s image of the war in Ukraine very much, and 24 percent somewhat.

The weak confidence of Hungarians reflects the fact that press freedom in Hungary is in crisis. The country’s media has become the propaganda machine of the ruling Fidesz party, which is also reflected in the NATO survey.