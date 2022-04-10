NATO | The HS follows how NATO countries comment on Finland’s possible application: the list shows the positions of 17 countries

HS compiles the positions of NATO countries on Finland’s possible application for membership and the time taken to process the application in each country. The information is gathered into this story.

Finland will decide in the spring whether to apply for NATO membership or to resolve its security policy position in the changed global context in some other way.

If Finland decides to apply for membership, all current NATO members should accept Finland into the Defense League. NATO currently has 30 member countries.

According to data compiled by the HS, 11 NATO countries have already expressed their public support for Finland’s possible application. The remaining six countries that have made public submissions have not given a clear answer or have refused to comment to HS. However, the statements made by Germany and Turkey, for example, can be interpreted as positive.

Other countries have not commented and their governments have not replied to the questions sent to them by the HS.

No country has said it opposes membership.

Approval of a possible application would also require approval by NATO parliaments. This ratification can take up to months.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated on several occasions that NATO ‘s doors are open, that processing is fast and that Finland’ s accession to Sweden is likely if the countries decide to apply for membership.

“If they apply [jäsenyyttä]I expect all 30 Alliance countries to welcome them and we will find a way to do it quickly, ”Stoltenberg said, for example, in an early April news channel in an interview with CNN.

The Finnish state leadership has also stated that there are no known opponents in Finland.

“Yes, the starting point for me to understand is that there has been no cross-cutting word. Let’s say this, ”said the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö commented on the situation In an interview with Iltalehti at the beginning of April.

Each However, NATO will decide separately. Therefore, during the spring, HS will strive to obtain a public position on Finland’s possible application from as many NATO member states as possible.

HS has obtained information on the press conferences of the countries’ state leadership in Finland and abroad, by approaching the governments of the NATO countries directly and by interviewing the ambassadors of the countries.

The stocks are compiled in an up-to-date table below. Only those NATO countries from which the HS has received a response are included in the table.