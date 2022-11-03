NATO | The government’s draft presentation: Finland participates in NATO activities “fully”, increasing pressure on defense spending

According to the draft, the decision on joining could be made by a simple majority.

Government has completed a draft presentation on Finland’s accession to NATO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) and the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (central) will hold a press conference regarding the draft law at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Here is the main content of the draft law:

Membership can be approved in parliament by a simple majority

The Finnish parliament must approve joining NATO after all current NATO member countries have ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden.

According to the draft law, a simple majority, i.e. more than half of the MPs, is sufficient for approval by the parliament.

The reason is that, according to the draft law, the agreement would be “unproblematic in terms of Finland’s sovereignty and participation in international cooperation and that it is not a significant transfer of authority to an international organization”.

In the spring, when Finland decided to apply for NATO membership, there was a discussion about whether membership should be approved by a simple majority or whether it would require two-thirds votes in light of the constitution.

In Parliament, up to 188 representatives voted in favor of membership in connection with the consideration of the report on the matter. A two-thirds majority was therefore in favor of membership at that time.

No effects on Finland’s foreign and security policy decision-making system

Joining NATO is not considered to affect Finland’s foreign and security policy decision-making system, national defense obligations, or the President of the Republic’s role as Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces.

What kind of concrete tasks Finland could take on in NATO is not specified very precisely in the draft yet. This is something that will be resolved later with NATO’s defense planning.

The draft states that, as a member, Finland participates fully in NATO’s activities.

Finland joins NATO’s integrated air and missile defense system and participates in the exchange of common aerial and maritime situational images and in deeper intelligence cooperation.

In addition, Finland participates in NATO’s civil preparedness cooperation and training activities more comprehensively than at present. Finland continues to participate in NATO’s crisis management operations.

Finland’s defense will be adjusted in NATO as part of the common defense of the alliance. It means that Finland participates in the planning and implementation of joint defense. The draft states that the most significant effect of this is strengthening the preventive capability of Finland’s defense.

“Should military force be used against Finland as a member of NATO, Finland would defend itself with the support of the alliance in accordance with pre-planned and rehearsed arrangements. At the same time, Finland is preparing to participate in the defense of other NATO member states.”

In the draft, the effects of accession are estimated to be, among other things, that the threshold for the use of military force in the Baltic Sea region will rise, which will increase the region’s stability.

From 2026, growth pressure on defense spending

In the draft law the costs of joining NATO have also been estimated.

The annual costs of NATO membership and joining its administrative bodies and command structure are estimated to be 70–100 million euros.

Finland’s contribution to NATO co-financing is estimated to be 27.4 million euros in 2023, if Finland joins NATO at the beginning of the year.

However, expenses also come from other sources.

NATO has, for example, some programs outside of co-financing, part of which Finland must join as a member and part of which can be decided nationally. There will be one-time and permanent additional costs related to information security solutions, for example.

Expenses also come from personnel needs, for example.

It has not been possible to estimate all the costs in the presentation yet, but they will come, for example, with the participation in the NATO defense plan. The draft refers to possible “significant” additional costs caused by this, which can only be assessed as Finland’s accession process progresses.

The costs will come from, among other things, NATO’s peacetime missions, multinational performance projects, management systems and readiness requirements, the draft says.

In NATO, the states have committed to keep their share of defense spending at 2 percent in relation to the gross domestic product. In Finland, this number will be around two percent in the next few years due to large purchases, such as fighter jet purchases and the Laivue 2020 project.

From 2026, however, the share of defense spending is clearly falling to less than two percent.

The draft law states that the changed security situation and the obligations brought by NATO membership mean growth pressures on defense spending.

Personnel are needed for both administration and NATO’s military apparatus

With the accession to NATO, more personnel are needed especially for Finland’s NATO embassy in Brussels, but also for several ministries, the Defense Forces and certain authorities.

According to the draft law, according to preliminary surveys, there would be a total of approximately 110 positions in 2023 in the administrative sectors most central to the membership’s immediate additional personnel needs.

NATO membership also requires sending personnel to, for example, NATO headquarters and NATO military structures.

According to the draft, Finland must gradually send about one hundred people to the military command structure over the course of six years.

In 2023, the goal is to send around 20 soldiers to NATO’s military command structure.

In addition to this, Finland’s goal is to send at least ten national special experts to NATO structures.