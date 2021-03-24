NATO | The gas pipeline from Russia is “a German matter,” said Secretary of State Haavisto after meeting with a U.S. Secretary of State who opposed the pipeline.

In particular, Pekka Haavisto and Antony Blinken discussed the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, which Haavisto is seeking to promote as the EU’s representative.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) says that the dispute over the Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is, above all, a German dispute and a “German matter”. Haavisto briefly commented on the gas pipeline after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday remotely from Brussels.

Finland and Sweden participated in the NATO part of the NATO meeting together with the EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrellin with.

The controversy over the near-completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline ignited new flames in the European debate over Russian opposition politicians Alexei Navalnyin after poisoning last fall. The pipe is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin favorite child, and suspending its construction work would be considered by many to be a stronger action against Russia than other sanctions.

The United States has threatened to extend its sanctions to European companies involved in the pipeline project. The President of the United States Joe Biden was reported in February abandoned such plans for the time being.

German The environmental organization DUH revealed in early February that the German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz had promised the United States in August subsidies for the import of American liquefied natural gas “in return for the smooth construction and operation of Nord Stream 2”.

“This is a legal German debate,” Haavisto commented. According to him, the entire gas pipeline is a “German matter” and it has been enough for Finland to grant an environmental permit to pull the pipeline to the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.

“There are two schools of defense in the pipeline in Germany,” Haavisto analyzes.

“Others think it’s good that there are unifying projects between Western Europe and Russia, meaning they see the gas pipeline as some kind of‘ peace pipe ’. The German Greens, on the other hand, saw natural gas as a major temporary solution in the event of a nuclear phase-out. “

“Now, however, renewable energy sources have evolved so rapidly that the Greens have begun to question whether such a temporary solution based on fossil fuels is needed at all.”

“The U.S. position is known, and U.S. pressure in Germany is often seen as repulsive. Finland’s position is that the solution is Germany. We have carried out our environmental assessment and we are not intervening. ”

Haavisto said he had discussed between the two new U.S. Secretary of State after the meeting Antony Blinken with.

According to Haavisto, the main topic of the bilateral discussion was the situation in the Horn of Africa and especially the war in the Ethiopian province of Tigray. On Monday, Haavisto received a new mandate from Borrell to represent the Union in negotiations in Ethiopia.

“No one seemed to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of NATO,” Haavisto answered a question about Finland’s so-called NATO option.

“Instead, the speakers emphasized the importance of EU-NATO cooperation in particular, as many threats, such as cyber and hybrid threats and the use of false news, require the involvement of civilians instead of traditional defense policies.”

Russian and EU relations are on the verge of a wave of human rights issues and the imprisonment of Navalny, among others, Haavisto recalled.

“Thanks to the long land border between Finland and Russia, cooperation with Finland is considered important in the United States,” Haavisto said.

“In my speech, I emphasized arms control issues and the importance of the northern regions and the Arctic.”

As a new issue in the Arctic, Haavisto highlighted possible co-operation in cleaning up nuclear waste dumped in Russia’s northern regions.

At the meeting, Blinken made no promises about the return of the United States to the Open Skies agreement, which allows military surveillance flights.

The United States former president Donald Trump said the contract was terminated, and his successor Joe Biden is believed to be working to get it back. Russia has stated that it will not abide by the agreement until the United States commits to it again.

Russia has previously made some unilateral exceptions to the agreement, such as blocking surveillance flights in Kaliningrad airspace. According to Haavisto, however, the Open Skies agreement is important for Finland, despite its shortcomings.

Finland has participated in NATO-level political meetings at ministerial level since 2014.