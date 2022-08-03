NATO | The French National Assembly approved the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden

There was clear support for the membership of Finland and Sweden in the National Assembly.

French the National Assembly has ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden to the military alliance NATO, according to the National Assembly’s website. Parliament decided on the matter late last night local time.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, 209 representatives voted for membership and 46 against it. Representatives of the far left voted against membership. There are 577 representatives in the National Assembly. Le Figaro also used the French news agency AFP as a source in its story.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweetedthat the great majority of the National Assembly supported membership and that it was an honor to defend the now approved NATO document on behalf of the government.

“These memberships strengthen our security,” Colonna wrote.

Previously on Tuesday, the lower chamber of the Italian Parliament, or the House of Representatives, ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. Next, the matter must be dealt with in the upper chamber, i.e. the Senate, but this is expected to happen only after the summer break in the fall.

Italian broadcaster RAI reported that the decisive vote was 398 in favor of enlargement and nine against.

NATO membership must be ratified in all member countries of the military alliance. Most of the member countries have already accepted the membership.

However, there still remains, for example, Turkey, which has already been critical of the membership of Finland and Sweden. Earlier in the summer, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding that promoted the membership process. However, the wording of the document has left room for interpretation.