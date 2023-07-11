NATO | The F-16 fighter jet deals with Turkey, which have been on hold in the USA, may now proceed

In February, a group of American senators demanded that the US may not sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it has approved the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. The senator, who opposed fighter jet deals for other reasons, is now considering changing his position.

Turkey and the US F-16 fighter jet deals were frozen for a long time, but may now move forward. For example, a Democratic senator who strongly opposed trade Bob Menendez the president announced on Monday that he was “holding discussions” on the matter Joe Biden with the administration.

The matter was reported by Reuters. Menendez made the announcement shortly after Turkey was finally agreed to promote Sweden’s NATO membership.

Turkey would like to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets from the American Lockheed Martin and improvements to around 80 fighter jets it previously acquired. The Biden administration has informed Congress of its desire to give permits for approximately $20 billion worth of deals, but some members of Congress have been against it.

At the beginning of February, HS reported on 29 American senators having demanded that the USA may not sell Turkey F-16 fighter jets until Turkey has accepted the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. The letter signed by the senators and addressed to Biden said that the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delay in ratification threatens NATO’s unity.

Turkey accepted Finland’s membership in March, and in April Finland officially became a member of NATO. On Sunday evening, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg announced at the Vilnius NATO summit that Erdogan has agreed to also promote the ratification of Sweden’s membership.

of HS Pekka Mykkänen however, take note already in February in his comment, that for the influential senator Bob Menendez, the threshold issue was not just Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Menendez was not among the 29 signatories of the letter addressed to Biden. A Republican senator was also missing from the signatures by James Risch name. Menendez and Risch have been against US arms deals with Turkey for years.

Menendez is known as a great friend of Greece and Cyprus, which are very problematic from Turkey’s point of view, and he is also the chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. He has expressed his goal, for example, that “even the last Turkish soldier leaves Cyprus”.

Now, on Sunday, Menendez told Reuters in Washington that there has been a “pause for a few months” in Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors. However, according to him, the Biden administration should ensure that the mentioned aggressions stop completely.

Menendez said he would say next week if his position on the F-16 sales has changed since the discussions with Biden.

of the United States spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Matthew Miller said the Turkish Anadolu news agency on Sunday by, that the ministry has “for some time” supported the sale of fighter jets to Turkey. He did, however, mention members of Congress who had considered Sweden’s NATO membership a condition for fighter jet sales.