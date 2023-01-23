NATO | The expert considers Erdoğan’s announcement “very serious” for Sweden’s NATO membership – “How fair is it that Finland suffers”

According to Swedish expert Paul Levin, Sweden joining NATO looks bad as long as Erdoğan is in power. At the same time, Finland also suffers.

Swedish the journey to NATO got complicated on Monday when the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country cannot expect support for its application after a Koran was burned in Stockholm at the weekend. At the same time, Finland’s NATO process also had new challenges.

A Swedish expert familiar with Turkey considers the situation unfair for Finland. Director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University Paul Levin says For Dagens Nyheter, that the Swedish government should now keep the NATO negotiations going behind the scenes and seek support for them from other NATO countries. Among other things, according to Levin, Britain has good relations with Turkey, but solutions may have to be sought elsewhere as well.

At the same time, Levin brings up the situation in Finland. Finland and Sweden have said that they will advance to NATO together.

– The question is, how fair is it that Finland suffers from the conflict between Sweden and Turkey, Levin says to Dagens Nyheter.

Levnin according to Erdoğan’s announcement on Monday was “very serious” in terms of Sweden’s NATO process and should be taken seriously.

– It’s not about what he says, but how he says it. He is furious and personally hurt. Sweden joining NATO looks bad as long as Erdoğan is in power, says Levin.

Levin estimates that the situation may calm down after Turkey’s May elections, but he also reminds that Erdoğan will not rest easy if the issue becomes a personal vendetta for him.

Sweden, and at the same time also Finland, may therefore have a long way to go before joining NATO is relevant.

– I doubt that the issue will be resolved at the NATO summit in July, says Levin.

in Stockholm a demonstration was organized on Saturday, where far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Koran and attacked Islam and Sweden’s immigration policy in an almost hour-long monologue.

“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership,” Erdoğan said on Monday.

The Swedish police gave permission for the demonstration to take place despite Turkish opposition.

