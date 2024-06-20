NATO | The election of the Dutch Rutte to head NATO seems certain – the Romanian president will not run

NATO|Rutte is the only candidate for secretary general of the military alliance NATO and he has the support of all member states.

Holland’s prime minister Mark Rutte appears to be headed for the next Secretary General of the military alliance NATO. The last competitor, the President of Romania Klaus Johannis has abandoned his plans to run for NATO Secretary General.

Tells about Johannis’s decision Romanian Government.

Rutte is now the only candidate and a Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg a sure follower in the coming autumn. Romania was the last country that had not given its support to Rutte as the next head of NATO.

Now Rutte has the support of all 32 NATO member states. Stoltenberg’s term of office ends in the fall.